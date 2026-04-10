Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Shake Up’ Wedding Plans: Report Will there be paper rings at the wedding? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 10 2026, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly be saying “I do.” on July 3, 2026, in New York City. The pop-star athlete duo has been the talk of the town since their engagement, with their high-profile relationship finding a place in every aspect of pop culture. The move to get married in NYC has caught some fans off guard, since it was expected that Kelce and Swift would have tied the knot in Rhode Island. The speculation stemmed from the fact that Swift owns a waterfront estate there.

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Source: Instagram/@killatrav They have a date!

It was reported that the pair were on the hunt for a venue that could accommodate the star-studded event that it is expected to be. Several high-profile names are expected to attend the event, such as Beyonce, Justice Bieber, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Matthew Broderick.

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New York City Is The Perfect Venue For Taylor Swift’s Wedding

July 3 is a significant date for Taylor Swift, given that it precedes one of her favourite holidays, July 4. The city itself is also important to Swift, given that it has featured in multiple songs written by the pop star. Swift also owns property in the city, mostly in Tribeca. Swift has featured locations from the city in her songs, and remains close to the city’s social elite. Kelce and Swift have already been handing out Save the Dates to attendants of the wedding.

Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for "I do"! 💍🫶



After rumors swirled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned to tie the knot in Rhode Island on June 13, Page Six now reports that the wedding will be July 3 in New York. According to the outlet, save-the-dates have gone… pic.twitter.com/7DpEZ4vDEs — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 9, 2026 Source: @extratv Kelce and and Taylor Swift's marriage date finalized

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The wedding is being billed by multiple online sources as the wedding to watch out for in 2026, if not the decade. The highly anticipated event began to draw hype as soon as Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, which was announced via an Instagram post. The post currently sits on a whopping 36 million like streak. It was made public in August of 2025.

A Slew of Celebrities Have Tied The Knot In New York

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also tied the knot in New York. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be joining a host of high-profile music legends who have tied the knot in the city. These include couples like Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola. Several other celebrities have also tied the knot in NYC, such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

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Source: Mega Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift