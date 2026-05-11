Everything You Need to Know About the Taylor Swift and Eli Miller Feud — Plus, Why It Matters Eli pushed things even further with a new Instagram post: "I humbly plead for you to use your power and influence for good." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 11 2026, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: MEGA; Instagram / @journalofadoll

Another day, another Taylor Swift feud. While some of the pop star's controversies are her own making, some artists have learned that picking a fight with the singer is an efficient way to get their own name into the spotlight.

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While we can't know Eli Miller's motives, we do know that the up-and-coming singer's music has gotten a lot more attention ever since she attacked Taylor. Is there any actual substance to Eli's grievances? Or is her beef with Taylor strictly a marketing move? Let's dissect the feud in order to find out.

Source: MEGA; Instagram / @journalofadoll

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The Taylor Swift and Eli Miller feud, explained.

Taylor isn't just known for her singing, but also for her songs' catchy beats and lyrics. That's the part of the pop star's work that Eli chose to attack when she claimed that Taylor takes more credit for her songs than she actually deserves.

One day, seemingly out of nowhere, Eli woke up and chose pop culture violence. The singer took to Instagram to post a story about Taylor, accusing her of "unjustly and selfishly using your power and dominance to steal the rights and royalties of a young, up-and-coming songwriter."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @journalofadoll

Eli continued by calling Taylor "greedy" and "mentally crystallized at 12 years old." The post ended with calling out the pop star's "calculated re-releases to block artists from hitting important milestones, all in the name of pure greed and insecurity."

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The post was rather vague, as Eli didn't specify a particular song she felt Taylor had stolen, or how Eli came about this information. One can't help but wonder if the lack of details was intentional, so as to make it seem like Eli is more in-the-know than her limited information would suggest.

Of course, there's a part two.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @journalofadoll

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After successfully enraging Swifties, Eli pushed things even further with a new Instagram post addressed to Taylor. It reads, "I humbly plead for you to use your power and influence for good." Eli then goes on to lament the fact that the music industry is male-dominated. Clearly, she feels that the issue is best rectified by female musicians attacking each other.

Eli then, generously, offered one of pop's biggest icons to schedule a Zoom meeting with her so they could "begin the petition amongst [Eli's] personal artistic community." Eli closed with, "I believe if you hear this plea and decide to take action, you will only further cement your positive reputation in this world and uphold your legacy of 'great American songwriter.'" Hopefully, Taylor is taking PR notes from the singer with 263K Instagram followers.

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The Swifties came to their leader's defense.

Source: MEGA

So far, Taylor hasn't commented on Eli's social media attacks at all. She doesn't have to, as the Swifties were on the case! One person commented on Eli's open letter to Taylor, "Taylor has advocated more for people in the industry than you ever will. This is so insane, I'm crying." Another echoed, "One Google search will tell you she’s been doing this for over a decade now." A third person offered, "This has to be satire. I refuse to believe this is serious."