Reddit Music Critic Releases "The Worst Songs of 2025," and the Internet Is Divided You're bound to disagree with one on the list. By Risa Weber Updated Dec. 5 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET

Nearing the end of 2025, everyone's "Spotify Wrapped" data is all over social media, giving us an insight into our friends' taste in music. But one thing that doesn't get broadcast is the songs that we like the least.

ToddintheShadow, an internet music critic, took care of that. He posted what he believes to be the absolute worst songs of 2025. The internet is divided on the choices.



Kanye shows up twice in the list of the worst songs of 2025.

The songs in question from Kanye are "COUSINS" and, not surprisingly, "Heil Hitler," a song that seems to glorify Adolf Hitler. Writing one song about an incestuous relationship with a cousin and another celebrating the person responsible for the Holocaust is bizarre, upsetting, and in the case of the latter, extremely disrespectful. In regard to "COUSINS," Todd writes, "Sorry, I had to. I do love how he admitted that the song isn’t about him and he 'just wanted some attention.'"

No. 9 is "Blue Strips" by Jessie Murph.

"I write down my favorite/least favorite songs of the year throughout the year so apparently I thought this one was bad," Todd wrote. He continued, "But I completely forgot what it sounded like, so I had to listen to it again. Yep, it sucks."

"Your Idol" from 'KPop Demon Hunters' somehow made the list.

"I’ve made peace with 'Golden' even though it gets really screechy during the chorus. This is kind of like if 'Golden' wasn’t catchy," Todd wrote. The world seems to strongly disagree with this one, as the song has over 3.5 million plays on Spotify, and counting. One commenter countered, "'Your Idol' is the best villain song we've had in YEARS. The people that don't like it just don't like KPDH [KPop Demon Hunters], which is fine." Someone else added, "They're also often missing the context that it's a villain song at all."

Another defender of KPop Demon Hunters added context to Todd's comment about "Golden," saying that the song is meant to be "a bit pitchy since at that point in the film she hasn't accepted who she is, so she's trying to perform a song outside of her range."

Not everyone loves Taylor Swift's "CANCELLED!"

It seems that everyone has an opinion on Taylor Swift. First, it was how often she sang about her relationships, and now it's how she's changed since she started dating Travis Kelce, and whether it's for the better or worse. Another recent qualm listeners seem to have is the fact that they think she is focusing on petty feuds with less popular female artists.

Todd expresses this in his explanation very succinctly by saying, "Ma’am, you are 35 and whining about 'cancel culture.'"

"Just in Case," "Daddy's Home," "CHARLIE," and "It Depends," round out the list.

Todd wrote about Morgan Wallen's "Just in Case," saying, "I hated this entire album. Like, this guy is actually talented. I probably should’ve put the Tate McRae song here, but I like her too much to hate that song. But 'Just in Case' is genuinely one of the emptiest songs I’ve ever heard."