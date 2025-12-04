Here's How to Access Your Spotify Wrapped on a Computer The annual data analysis can also be seen on mobile devices. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 4 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Spotify

Just in time for the holidays, Spotify is allowing people to see who they listened to the most thanks to the annual Spotify Wrapped. The summarized data analysis can be seen on mobile devices, where subscribers are ready to access it through the company's app.

How can Spotify Wrapped be seen on the computer? Here's what we know about the ways in which people can use their laptops and the music streaming service to check out their statistics. The insightful summary curated by Spotify has become a major social media trend in recent years.

How can Spotify Wrapped be seen on the computer?

According to a report by Windows Central, this year's edition of Spotify Wrapped won't be available on desktop computers or laptops. The only way in which fans will be able to access their summary is by entering the app through their mobile devices. But even if Spotify Wrapped isn't available on computers, there might be a way for avid listeners to open up their visually striking Wrapped on the comfort of their laptop.

Some computers allow users to mirror what they see on their phones right on their computers. The feature is easily available through Mac devices connected to iPhones, but it can also be accomplished on Windows through the Settings menu (via Microsoft). The feature doesn't give people direct access to the Spotify app, but it does ensure that the Wrapped feature on the app is projected on the computer.

Since the Spotify Wrapped social media trend mostly happens through apps such as TikTok or Instagram, it makes sense for the summary to only be available through mobile devices. Users enjoy sharing the music they love with the people who follow them. The holiday season has yet another celebration in its hands thanks to Spotify Wrapped.

How does Spotify Wrapped work?

There is a reason why the launch of Spotify Wrapped is a major social media trend. From January through the middle of November, the music streaming app takes notice of what users consume in terms of music, podcasts and audiobooks (via Spotify). The gathering of data has a purpose. Once it's time to release the compilation, usually during the first week of December, users can take a look at what they valued the most throughout most of the year.

Consumers have the option to turn the measuring off if they want to pay attention to their guilty pleasures, or if they don't want white noise for sleeping to show up on their Wrapped summary. In the end, the experience is designed for people to share what they like with those they love the most. Artists such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar all show up in multiple summaries. The biggest stars in the world are defined by the devoted fans who listen to their music.