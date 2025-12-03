Kim Porter Allegedly Wouldn't Let Al B. Sure See the Son They Shared — Here's Why "He tends to try and do the dad thing a lot but it's like, that's not really where we're at in life." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 3 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@officialalbsure

As of this writing, there are 49 posts on Quincy Brown's Instagram. The 34-year-old son of Kim Porter and R&B singer Al B. Sure! — who was born Albert Brown III — must have cleaned house. There are references to old posts, like the one from this September 2023 article in People that mentions Quincy sharing a selfie with his little sister Love, the youngest of Sean "Diddy" Combs's children. The oldest Instagram post is dated Oct. 17, 2025.

In Quincy's Instagram bio, he writes, "Let's just get back to musiq [sic]." While that could be referencing the obvious, the release of his latest album, which dropped in November 2025, we wonder if he's also over the legal issues involving his late mother's ex. Kim and Sean "Diddy" Combs started dating when Quincy was 3. According to Al, Kim kept him from seeing Quincy because she was afraid of Diddy. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Here's why Al B. Sure! says Kim Porter kept him from their son.

When it came to Kim and Diddy, Al had no problem discussing details of their relationship in the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. Kim met Diddy the same way she met Al, while she was working as a receptionist at Uptown Records. According to Al, Diddy walked into the office one day while Kim was holding their young son and said, "Hey, man, I wish I had a beautiful girl like that."

Diddy ended up dating Kim on and off from 1994 until their split in 2007. During that time, Al alleged that she feared for her life. Before they had three of their own kids, Quincy was living with them. Al said this was because Kim was too scared to let Al be in his son's life. "Don’t get involved," she told Al. "You will get killed."

Al said he believed that Kim was trying to save him as well as her own life. Despite what the rumor mill said, Quincy was never officially adopted by Diddy. "And if you haven’t noticed," said Al in the documentary, "his [last] name is still Brown." Although Kim was reportedly trying to keep Al away from Diddy, the two remained friends throughout her relationship with the music mogul.

Quincy Brown is an actor and singer.

Outside of his complicated familial history, Quincy is very much his own person. He made his film debut in the 2012 movie We the Party, which was written and directed by Mario Van Peebles. He has since been in four more films and guest-starred in television shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Haves and the Have Nots. Quincy currently stars in The Family Business: New Orleans, which premiered on BET Plus in January 2025.

Quincy has done a fair amount of modeling and even dipped his toes into the business world by way of a production company, watch line, and an app he developed that helps with photo editing on social media.