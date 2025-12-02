La Toya Jackson's Instagram Posts Have Fans Worried About Her Health We hope she gets the results she's hoping for. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 2 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @latoyajackson

Grammy Award-winning songwriter, singer, and member of the Jackson Five, La Toya Jackson, is drawing concern from fans due to her recent Instagram posts.

People are commenting on her appearance in a post from Dec. 1, 2025, as well as some previous posts. In other cryptic videos, she talks about doctor visits and waiting for results, which worried fans. Here's what she said.

Source: Instagram / @latoyajackson

Fans had mixed reactions to La Toya's recent Instagram post.

She posed in a red long-sleeved blouse and high-waisted pants, and captioned the post, "Happy Monday, guys! Wishing you all a fabulous week! Stay safe, healthy, and much love to you all!😘" La Toya looks stylish as ever, but some people are less than sensitive in the comments, speaking about her slim figure. One person writes, "What kind of air does she eat?" while others tell her to eat more.

However, some commenters do seem genuinely concerned and supportive of La Toya. One person said, "Be careful guys. Folk judged Chadwick Boseman, and he was grossly ill. Don’t judge! Just pray 🙏🏾." Another writes, "You guys need to be nicer. Latoya is a legend!" Someone else said, "It cost $0.00 to be nice...Smdh."

La Toya posted about going to the doctor "again."

In a video, she says, "Hi Guys, I hope everyone's doing well. I'm back at the doctor, again. So I'm hoping that everything goes well with me, [and] all results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day." Fans expressed worry, concern, and prayers for her good health in the comments.

La Toya also posted a second video, sitting in an exam chair in a doctor's office, wearing a baseball cap and dark sunglasses. She says, "Hi guys. Guess where I am on this Monday morning?" She nods and goes on, "You guessed. That place again. Constantly getting check-ups. Oh well. Have a great week, guys."

