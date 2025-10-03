Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic” Lyrics Spark Charli XCX Feud Speculation “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.” By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 3 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Pop culture thrives on fan theories, and Taylor Swift’s music practically begs to be dissected. The superstar’s new album "The Life of a Showgirl" has Swifties combing through lyrics, convinced that some lines point toward drama with Charli XCX.

While Charli isn’t on Taylor’s level of global superstardom, her music has earned her a devoted following, and one song in particular has people convinced she threw shade. Now, TikTok users are tying both artists’ tracks together, fueling talk of a Taylor Swift Charli XCX feud.

Source: MEGA

The Taylor Swift Charli XCX feud heats up after “Actually Romantic” lyrics spark fan theories.

On Oct. 3, 2025, Taylor dropped her album "The Life of a Showgirl," including the song “Actually Romantic.” Lyrics like, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave,” and “High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me,” immediately stood out.

With hard-hitting lyrics like that, how could it be anything but personal? Fans quickly connected them to Charli’s past words and her connection to Matty Healy, Taylor’s short-lived ex. TikTok creator @todayinpopmusicnews even broke down the lyrics line by line, suggesting they were a direct response to Charli’s music. As he points out, on her album "Brat," Charli has a song called "Everything Is Romantic," so fans have tied that to Taylor's reasoning behind writing "Actually Romantic."

Charli XCX’s “Sympathy Is a Knife” sparked speculation first.

In Charli’s 2024 "Brat" album, her song “Sympathy Is a Knife” included lines about not wanting to see someone backstage at her boyfriend’s show and hoping the relationship ended quickly. With her fiancé, George Daniel, playing in The 1975 alongside Matty Healy, fans assumed the lyric referenced Taylor’s fling with Matty in 2023.

Charli later said the song was about her own insecurities, not Taylor. Still, the timing and subject matter made it an easy target for Swifties looking for hidden messages. "People are gonna think what they want to think," she said to New York Magazine in 2024. "That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt."

This isn’t the first time their names have been linked.

Back in 2018, Charli opened for Taylor on the Reputation Stadium Tour. A year later, she described the gig to Pitchfork as “waving to 5-year-olds,” which many interpreted as a slight at Taylor’s fan base. She later apologized, but the comment lingered, resurfacing whenever new tension is rumored. That history, combined with Charli’s raw lyrics and Taylor’s reputation for planting Easter eggs, makes every release feel like a puzzle piece in an ongoing story.

seeing what taylor swift wrote about charli xcx in her new song makes me sad. taylor swift totally missed the plot of sympathy is a knife. #thelifeofashowgirl #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/8XjX1vD9vE — reality steph🌹 (@realitybysteph) October 3, 2025

Reactions are mixed, from fans believing the song is definitely about Charli and a total diss to other fans thinking it's cute. Others are feeling like this back-and-forth cattiness is too mean-spirited.

Neither artist has confirmed a feud.

Despite all the theories, both stars have stayed quiet. Charli has repeatedly said her lyrics weren’t meant as digs at Taylor, while Taylor hasn’t yet addressed the speculation about “Actually Romantic.” Without confirmation, the feud remains a fan-fueled narrative, one amplified by social media and TikTok breakdowns that have fans digging for more.