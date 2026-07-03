What Taylor Swift Chose to Eat for Her Rehearsal Dinner The guest list included Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, and Erin Andrews. By Dan Wakeford Published July 3 2026, 6:34 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Celebrity Intelligence can reveal that the rehearsal dinner for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, held Thursday night for 100 guests at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater, was catered by Sartiano’s, the New York restaurant owned by Scott Sartiano.

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I was on the ground outside the Garden Thursday afternoon watching the first arrivals when I spotted a team of waiters heading in, dressed in a red and white uniform I recognized immediately. I’ve eaten at Sartiano’s more times than I can count, it’s one of my regular spots in the city, and there was no mistaking that uniform. Putting a restaurant I know that well together with a wedding this closely watched felt like too big a coincidence to ignore, so I made some calls.

A Taylor source tells Celebrity Intelligence that Taylor chose the menu herself, working directly with the Sartiano’s kitchen ahead of the big night. The restaurant is one of her regular haunts in the city, too, and she and Travis were spotted dining there back in May, well before wedding week speculation kicked into gear.

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Source: MEGA

According to our source, the food was a hit with the room. Taylor built the night’s menu from Sartiano’s own dinner offerings, which run from crudo and caviar service through to the restaurant’s signature bistecca cuts. Standouts on the list she had to choose from include the burrata with pea salsa verde and prosciutto di parma, the steak tartare with smoked egg yolk, the wagyu ragu fusilli, the bucatini with Maine lobster and calabrian chili butter, and the veal chop parmigiana.

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Guests were served family style, and the spread leaned into the restaurant’s Italian strengths rather than anything fussy or overly bridal. The source described the evening as relaxed and warm, more supper club than formal banquet, which tracks with everything else we’re hearing about how deliberately low-key Taylor and Travis kept the rehearsal dinner compared to today’s 1,000-guest reception.

The dinner ran from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with a guest list that included Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Abigail Anderson Berard, and Tree Paine, among others who filtered out of the Ritz-Carlton earlier that evening en route to the Garden. Black SUVs ferried guests in through Thursday night as photographers camped outside, though the location and lineup were kept tightly under wraps until the cars started rolling in.

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Sartiano’s trucks were also spotted arriving at MSG by The New York Post on both Wednesday and Thursday, fueling public speculation before Celebrity Intelligence’s reporting confirmed it outright, one shipment reportedly included focaccia bread. Calls to Sartiano’s from Celebrity Intelligence were not returned.

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The Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: A guest list stacked with A-listers and a menu built around a restaurant the couple actually loves rather than an anonymous banquet caterer, brings us the personal story Taylor always goes for. For two people who’ve spent two years having their entire relationship publicly dissected, choosing their own regular table for this special dinner is meaningful and thought through.