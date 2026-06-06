Taylor Swift May Have Her Eyes on the Coveted EGOT — And 'Toy Story 5' May Be Her Way In "Taylor understood the assignment!" By Ivy Griffith Published June 6 2026, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For actors and singers, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar or Tony alone is an extraordinary achievement. It means that you're among the best in your industry, and you've earned the accolades of peers and industry professionals. But winning all four, known as the coveted EGOT sweep, is something harder to achieve. It requires a star to be involved in stage, film, and music.

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Taylor Swift, one of the world's biggest pop stars and a booming billionaire, doesn't have an EGOT yet. But an upcoming Disney film may be the way she finally takes the honor.

Source: Mega

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Does Taylor Swift have an EGOT?

Taylor is already one of the world's most recognizable faces, but she mostly stays in the realm of music. Which is why an EGOT would be somewhat of a surprise for her to win. She's won 14 Grammy awards for her music, and one Emmy Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media for her AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience, according to Reality Tea.

But that leaves her short one Tony and one Oscar. The Tony may be achievable through a stage version of her music, or something of the sort. But the Oscar has, so far, been elusive. Forbes notes that Taylor has no shortage of fingers in the pie of movies.

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In fact, she "has already penned songs for movies including, 'Eyes Open' for The Hunger Games (2012) and 'Carolina' for Where The Crawdads Sing (2022)," according to the outlet. But none of those songs earned her nominations for an Oscar.

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'Toy Story 5' may be Taylor's best shot at an Oscar.

So, how does she get that Oscar? The answer may lie in Disney's highly anticipated upcoming Toy Story franchise film, Toy Story 5. When Taylor saw an early screening of the movie, she said that she “fell instantly in love” with it (per Forbes).

The song she penned for the movie, titled, "I Knew It, I Knew You," is a song that delves into old hurts when you love and support someone, but they seem to fly too high to remember what you've done for them. It's unclear how the song fits with the movie's theme, but T-Swift fan are already losing their minds over the song's release, and calling for her to win an Oscar.

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Under the YouTube release of the song, one fan wrote, "How can something so new feel so beautifully nostalgic?" While another noted, "Taylor understood the assignment perfectly."

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One poetic fan even summarized the song's feel, writing, "This song feels like growing up in a quiet countryside while your best friend leaves for the city. Years pass, seasons change, and life takes you down different roads. Then one day, you see them again. They look different, carry new stories, new scars, and a whole new world within them. So much has changed, and yet somehow, nothing has. Beneath it all, they're still the same person you said goodbye to all those years ago."