When Can You Watch ‘Toy Story 5’ on Disney Plus? Here's When It Could Arrive "I'm impressed that Buzz hasn't turned yellow after all these years." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 5 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Disney

If there’s one group of animated characters that people never seem to get tired of, it’s the gang from the Toy Story franchise. Millennials grew up with Buzz Lightyear and Woody, with the first film in the series hitting theaters in 1995. Over the years, Disney’s Pixar continued releasing new installments, allowing even more generations to join in on the fun.

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And while many thought there wouldn’t be another movie after Toy Story 4, Pixar surprised us all once again with Toy Story 5, which drops in theaters on June 19, 2026. The fifth installment follows the toys as they try to keep Bonnie’s attention despite technology coming in and taking over the house, much like it has in the real world. While Toy Story 5 is certainly one to see in theaters, it will also eventually be available to stream on Disney+. But the question is: when? Here’s what we know.

When will 'Toy Story 5' be on Disney Plus?

Source: Disney

Toy Story 5 may debut on Disney+ sometime between October 2026 and December 2026. That's based on comparing its theatrical release date with Disney's streaming timelines for past films. However, Disney hasn't confirmed an official date for when Toy Story 5 will arrive on Disney+, meaning this is simply an estimated timeframe for when subscribers will be able to stream the movie. Here's how we got to that point.

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Disney seems to release its theatrical films on Disney+ anywhere from three to six months after they hit theaters. For instance, Zootopia 2 was released in theaters on Nov. 13, 2025, and came to Disney+ on March 11, 2026, marking about four months before it became available for streaming. Elio hit theaters on June 20, 2025, and arrived on Disney+ on Sept. 17, 2025, meaning Disney+ subscribers only had to wait about three months before they could watch it at home.

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Hoppers followed a similar timeline. The film made its theatrical debut in March 2026 and came to Disney+ in June 2026, again requiring fans to wait only about three months before they could stream it. Bigger films, however, seem to take a bit longer. Avatar: Fire and Ash, which was released in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025, isn't scheduled to arrive on Disney+ until June 24, 2026, marking a six-month wait.

Since Toy Story 5 is expected to be one of Disney's biggest releases of 2026, the company could make fans wait the full six months before bringing it to streaming. But the release could also come sooner. For now, we're projecting that Toy Story 5 will arrive on Disney+ toward the end of 2026.

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All the beloved characters returning for ‘Toy Story 5’.

While the Toy Story 5 trailer makes it pretty obvious which characters from the franchise will be returning, there are a few you may not realize are coming back as well. So here's a quick rundown.