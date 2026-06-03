Bizarrap’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Character Explained As Pixar Brings the Toys Back “I'm the voice of Santa de Jardin." By Darrell Marrow Published June 3 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Bizarrap

Spanish DJ Bizarrap has officially joined the Toy Story franchise, playing a feisty little character. Toy Story 5 hits U.S. theaters on June 19. The fifth movie brings Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang back for another adventure. But this time, the toys are trying to figure out where they fit once technology starts taking over playtime.

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The cast is stacked. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Tony Hale, Craig Robinson, Shelby Rabara, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Blake Clark, and Alan Cumming are all listed as voice actors. Bizarrap has also joined the crew for the Spanish-language version.

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Who is Bizarrap playing in ‘Toy Story 5?’

Bizarrap, whose real name is Gonzalo Julián Conde, will voice a new garden gnome character in the Spanish-language version for Latin America and Spain, according to Latin Nation. The character belongs to a small community of forgotten toys living in an abandoned backyard shed or garden area. Disney describes the gnome as eclectic and fiercely protective of that little forgotten toy world.

Bizarrap announced the news on Instagram and sounded genuinely grateful about the opportunity. “I'm the voice of "santa de jardin", the new character from Toy Story 5,” he wrote. “Unthinkable places you can get to doing what you like, chapter 42.” The English version of the Garden Gnome is voiced by Jordan North.

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The first Toy Story premiered in November 1995. The film followed Woody, a cowboy doll voiced by Tom, as he struggled with jealousy after Andy received a shiny new space ranger toy named Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim. Toy Story was Pixar’s first feature film and the first full-length computer-animated feature. The franchise then grew with Toy Story 2 in 1999, Toy Story 3 in 2010, and Toy Story 4 in 2019.

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Now, Toy Story 5 is tackling modern problems. Disney says the new movie follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of Bonnie’s toys as their jobs get challenged by Lilypad, a brand-new tablet voiced by Greta. Lilypad arrives with her own ideas about what is best for Bonnie, and that puts the toys in the middle of a battle between old-school playtime and digital obsession.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny also has a role in 'Toy Story 5.'

Bad Bunny is friends with Bizarrap and is a longtime Toy Story fan. Bad Bunny voices a separate character named Pizza with Sunglasses. The character is a toy slice of pizza wearing sunglasses and also belongs to that small community of forgotten toys. Bad Bunny will voice the character in both English and Spanish.

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@omeletelatam #BadBunny manifestó estar en ToyStory… y se hizo canon: el artista dará voz a Pizza con Gafas en la 5ta película 🍕😭 ♬ sonido original - Omelete Latam

Toy Story 5 also added Alan Cumming in a cameo role as Evil Bullseye, Bullseye’s playtime alter ego. Disney said Bullseye still does not speak in the Toy Story world, but Alan gives him a voice during a funny playtime sequence.