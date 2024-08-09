Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Businesses Are Throwing Deals at Swifties to Make up for the Vienna Concert Cancelations From free jewelry to Taylor Swift-themed cocktails, to a Switfies corner on a beach, Vienna won't leave ya crying. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 9 2024, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vienna

Austrian fans were left devastated by the cancelation of three Taylor Swift shows after authorities uncovered a terror attack planned for these stops. According to Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, via ABC News, the three suspects who have been arrested "allegedly radicalized themselves online."

Devastated Swifties who came from all over the world to attend these concerts took to the streets of Vienna to commiserate together. The crowds broke out in Taylor Swift songs in what can only be described as a bittersweet vigil. In response to this, several businesses have offered free goodies to the Swifties in hopes of cheering them up. Let's take a look at the Taylor Swift Vienna deals, which will hopefully leave fans "Enchanted."

The Taylor Swift Vienna deals are definitely a sweet gesture.

Clearly we wish this whole situation was a "Glitch" in the matrix but alas, it's not a "hoax." The city of Vienna has done its best to make sure the Swifties don't leave with any "Bad Blood." Art is still in the air as many Vienna museums opened their doors to Swifties for free, as long as they show their tickets, reported the Daily Mail. They can take in Mozart's house, the House of Music, KunstHausWien, the Jewish Museum, and the Museum of Applied Arts, so "Run" do not walk to these attractions.

To make the experience even more special, Vienna's most prominent museum updated its ticketing system to include a nod to "Blank Space" fans. The Albertina Museum, which houses the largest collection of modern art in central Europe, updated its ticketing board to read, "Welcome Swifties," in place of the usual cost.

Anyone who is 18 or older should pop into The Golden Harp Irish Pub for one of 11 Taylor Swift-inspired drinks. It looks like you can order a Cardigan, Marjorie, or Wonderland to start! Plus, they have Taylor Swift singalongs, trivia, and friendship bracelet-making kits through Aug. 10, 2024. If you're in town, go! Perhaps a bite to eat is more your speed. If so, head to Le Burger World for a free burger. A whole world just for burgers? Where do we sign up?

You can even grab a free gift from Swarovski, if getting "Bejeweled" is your thing.

The Swarovski company was founded in 1895 and since then, has become known for its stunning glass pieces and crystal jewelry. There is no better free gift from Austria than anything Swarovski-related. The Swarovski Kristallwelten store really stepped up when it offered crystal bracelets to any Swiftie with a ticket.