TikTok Creator Tea Tyme Went Private After an Alleged Accident During One of Her Livestreams "I hit somebody," Tea Tyme can be heard saying during her livestream before she signs off. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 11 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dapiscesqueen1984

A TikTok creator known only to fans and followers as Tea Tyme is accused of hitting a pedestrian while livestreaming and reading comments as she operated her car at the same time. Although her account is now private and her bio was wiped of any details about her life outside of TikTok, there is a clip from Tea Tyme's last livestream before she went private.

In the clip, which was shared across TikTok by other creators, Tea Tyme is seen clearly in her car, seemingly driving as she talks to her viewers and interacts with the screen. After a brief bump is heard, she quickly cuts the feed. Now, people are sure that Tea Tyme is responsible for hitting someone who was crossing a street where Tea Tyme lives in Zion, Ill.

Tea Tyme is accused of hitting a pedestrian while streaming on TikTok.

At the end of the clip from Tea Tyme's stream, she can be heard saying, "I hit somebody," as a child in the backseat asks what happened. It's then that the feed is cut. Since that livestream ended, Tea Tyme has not streamed anything that new followers could see, since her account has been private for the first time since she began making content. Though she is still making content, per videos that people who already follow her have shared.

According to The Guardian, a man was struck and killed on the street around the same time of Tea Tyme's alleged accident while driving and streaming. The man, whose name was Darren Lucas, was hit by someone in their car. Because the accident lines up with what viewers believe they saw in Tea Tyme's stream, many believe that she hit and killed him while streaming and while distracted with her screen as she drove.

Per Lake & McHenry County Scanner, local authorities in the Illinois city said that the unnamed woman who struck Lucas is cooperating with the investigation. She also reportedly remained on the scene to ask questions. However, at this time, no official charges have been filed, and there has been no confirmation that the 43-year-old woman who was driving the car was also Tea Tyme.

Tea Tyme appears to get into an accident while streaming live.

It's not unusual for some dedicated streamers on TikTok to livestream while doing normal, everyday things. Unfortunately, that also means putting themselves and other people in potential danger if they are focused on their phone screen while streaming and not paying attention to the rest of the world around them.

In Tea Tyme's case, it is potentially driving and distracted while streaming. She has not addressed being involved in the accidental death of Lucas while driving and getting into an accident, but according to one video that someone shared of a livestream Tea Tyme made after the accident, Tea Tyme claims her mind is currently not "on full capacity."