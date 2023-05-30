Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Viral Video Depicting White Teacher Refusing to Hug Black Student Sparks Outrage On TikTok, @missasworld posted evidence of a white teacher forgoing hugging a Black elementary school student. Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson May 30 2023, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@missasworld

In the education system, one would expect every student to be treated with the utmost care. Unfortunately, that is usually far from the case — especially for children of color. On TikTok, @missasworld posted evidence of a white teacher forgoing hugging a Black elementary school student, and other creators were understandably outraged.

In the video, the white educator (dubbed an “eduKaren”) struts through the hallways of a school during her retirement walkout and offers warm embraces to every student except one. And she seemingly did not care that it was caught on camera. Here’s what happened.

A viral TikTok showed a teacher purposely not hugging a Black student.

The 20-second clip showed the eduKaren offering hugs to every white student that wanted one. However, when a young Black girl opened her arms to receive an embrace, the educator blatantly disregarded her and gave her an apathetic pat on the shoulder instead.

Unsurprisingly, a few users in the comment section tried to justify the teacher’s inexcusable behavior. However, Miss A immediately shut them all down by providing additional context.

Miss A revealed that the video of the white teacher not hugging the Black student was posted on the school’s community page.

While some people accused Miss A of strategically filming the teacher and posting it on social media to paint her in a negative light, the creator revealed that the video wasn’t even hers, to begin with.

“This was actually posted on the community page,” Miss A explained when responding to one such comment. “This happened in New Waverly, Texas … This was [the teacher’s] retirement walkout, and [the school] recorded it and posted it on their social media, and I just so happened to come across it.”

Miss A said she reposted the video on TikTok because of the growing conversation surrounding racial bias in the education system. “No one seems to believe us,” the creator pointed out regarding the glaring prejudices many teachers hold against students of color. “I thought, why not post it here as proof that we’re not making this up?”

The viral video of the white teacher refusing to hug the Black student made it to Twitter, and people were understandably outraged.

In this moment that little Black girl was taught something about race even though no words were exchanged and she won’t forget it. pic.twitter.com/TFLAzoVYEe — Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) May 27, 2023

It didn’t take long for Miss A’s video of the white teacher discriminating against the young Black girl to reach other social media platforms. On Twitter, @HannahDrake628 reposted the appalling video and wrote, “[At] this moment, that little Black girl was taught something about race even though no words were exchanged, and she won’t forget it.”