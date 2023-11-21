Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Why I’m Quitting Teaching" — Frustrated Teacher Finally Speaks Up Teachers have had the rough end of the stick since the COVID-19 pandemic. One teacher took to social media to explain why she is quitting teaching. By Allison Hunt Nov. 20 2023, Published 10:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hannah_logue

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, schools went remote. Teachers had to adjust their lesson plans in just days to a completely new way of learning. Schools then slowly came back to in-person, with some doing a hybrid model. Other schools had students choose if they wanted to be remote or in person. The combinations were endless but the point is that a lot of the brunt of the work landed in the teachers' laps.

While school is seemingly back to normal, the residual impact that 2020 had is hitting students and teachers alike. One teacher is fed up with what she had to deal with over the past few years and is quitting teaching. She took to TikTok to explain. We break down the viral video below. Keep reading for all of the details.

A teacher explains why she is quitting teaching in a viral video.

The video, posted by TikTok user @hannah_logue, has 1.7 million views, with 177 thousand likes, and 4,551 comments. The video opens with Hannah speaking directly to the camera and stating passionately, "I'm quitting teaching and here's why."

Hannah then begins to list the reasons: "Number One: when I leave this building every single day, I'm exhausted. Exhausted. Mentally and emotionally exhausted. I have no patience for anything that I go home to. I am a complete b---- to my fiancé 90 percent of the time because of what happens here."

Hannah explains that the second reason is because of the behavior problems of the students. She says, "In my five years of teaching, this has been the worst year by far... I have been hit, I have had things thrown at me, and I have been cussed out more times than I can count."

Hannah also said, "There's nowhere to send these kids. There's nothing to do because there's nothing we can do." Hannah ends the video by explaining that the last reason is that she doesn't get paid enough to match the unrealistic expectations.

Hannah explains that "the district and the state" have "insane" expectations for what she's supposed to do in "seven hours." Hannah also says that she has been called "incompetent," among other things, and has had enough.

Hannah ends the video by saying, "The last thing I get to do now is teach... and that's why I'm leaving. Because I no longer get to be a teacher here." That line is definitely a mic-drop moment.

Naturally, the teachers on TikTok are backing up Hannah 100 percent. Teachers in the comments can relate and share their own experiences with behavior problems. One person wrote, "This is my tenth year. Every year the behaviors get worse, but after they came back from Covid it’s been WAY worse. All I do all day long is behaviors."

Other teachers are commenting that they quit for similar reasons. One person wrote, "I left in December of last year! My husband tells me constantly that I am a whole new person in the best way! I feel like I have my sparkly back!"

Other teachers said, "It was the best thing I ever did for my mental health," and "I work from home and make double my teaching salary and have no stress," letting Hannah know that the grass is truly greener on the other side.