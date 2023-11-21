Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman Claims Black Friday "Is Not the Same," Sparking Debate Black Friday went from one day of mayhem to a one month of online deals. One woman took to social media to talk about how the day is not the same. By Allison Hunt Nov. 20 2023, Published 8:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@motherhoodmakeup

Gone are the days of waking up at 5 a.m. on Black Friday to stand in line at Wal-Mart to buy a 75-inch TV with your dad. No, now you have the luxury of shopping basically for the entire month of November from the confines of your very own home. Or honestly even your own bed. Whatever strikes your fancy.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman named Ariella, who goes by @motherhoodmakeup on TikTok, took to the app to talk about how kids these days will never understand the thrill of an old-school Black Friday. We break down the viral video below. Read on!

Ariella talks about the how Black Friday is not the same anymore.

The TikTok video (which has amassed nearly 2 million views and counting) was taken from a car as Ariella directly addresses the audience (aka us) with the words, "Black Friday is not the same," written on the bottom of the screen.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariella opens the video by setting the scene and stating, "Kids these days will never understand waking up at 4 a.m. in the morning Thanksgiving night with a coffee, and your mom, and your best friend, and your family."

Ariella continues the story by explaining, "You go to the mall or Best Buy, and you stand outside those doors until they open and you run through to get everything you want."

Article continues below advertisement

Ariella then laments how, "There is no more Black Friday," because you can just log onto your computer everyday of November to get any and all deals, all month long.

Article continues below advertisement

The caption for the video reads, "I mean, I miss 2008." Ariella's lament feels very of the millennial generation, and with her stating that she is 28 in her bio, makes perfect sense. It was definitely a simpler time Ariella, we'll give you that.

And the people in the comment agree that they miss the Black Fridays of the past...

A bunch of people commented how much they loved the old Black Friday writing things like, "Old Black Friday was so magical," "I miss the rush Black Friday sales give me lol... we need that day back," and "OG Black Friday was the best!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Other people commented about how chaotic the day was. One person called Black Friday "feral," while another person compared it to the "Hunger Games," writing, "OMG and when Walmart was open 24 hrs! And Black Friday would start right at midnight it was like the Hunger Games I miss OG Black Friday."

Article continues below advertisement

Personally, we have two very different memories of Black Friday. As adults, working retail, the mayhem that went down every year made us not too mad about celebrating virtually on the interwebs.