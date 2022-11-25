Black Friday Is Still Important to Shoppers Who Want the Best Deals of the Year

Once upon a time, shoppers woke up the day after Thanksgiving at 3 a.m. and willingly stood in line at Best Buy or Target for literal hours until Black Friday deals began. But these days, shopping after Thanksgiving is a bit different, so is Black Friday still a thing?

We still hear the term often enough, but that doesn't mean it's the same as it used to be for every holiday shopper. And honestly, that may not be such a bad thing.