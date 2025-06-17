At Home Apparently Filed for Bankruptcy Over Tariffs and Persistent Inflation The store cited tariffs as one of the reasons for its bankruptcy. By Joseph Allen Published June 17 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Although the economy doesn't seem to be in dire straits, there are certainly some businesses that aren't thriving. At Home, a home goods store with locations across the country, has announced that it's filing for bankruptcy and closing 26 locations. Following the news that the company is filing for bankruptcy, many want to know more about the context around the filing.

Article continues below advertisement

Stores might file for bankruptcy for all kinds of different reasons, and it sometimes has nothing to do with the broader economy. Here's what we know about why they claim that they're filing for bankruptcy.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

Why did At Home file for bankruptcy?

According to court filings related to the bankruptcy, At Home is attributing the filing to "broader economic and retail-specific market pressures." More specifically, the business claimed that rising interest rates, "persistent inflation," and a growing concern over consistent customs costs from rising tariffs were all major factors in the company's bankruptcy filing. The company has already closed six locations over the past year.

"Given the expenses associated with brick-and-mortar operation and the issues affecting the retail industry, a number of the (At Home) remaining stores are operating at sub-optimal performance levels," the court documents explain. As part of the bankruptcy filing, ownership of At Home will be transferred to hedge funds located in both New York City and San Francisco.

Article continues below advertisement

Which At Home stores are closing?

The following At Home stores are closing as a result of underperformance: 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, N.Y.

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, N.Y.

750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, Calif.

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, Calif.

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Fla.

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, Calif.

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif.

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, Calif.

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minn.

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, Calif.

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Wash.

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, Calif.

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, N.J.

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, Calif.

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pa.

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Mass.

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Ill.

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Va.

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, N.J.

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, N.J.

300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Mass.

905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Mont.

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Va.

3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wis.

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Ill.

AtHome, a large retail chain selling home goods, announces they are filing for bankruptcy because of Trump’s tariffs. pic.twitter.com/z4TIDdOnwm — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 16, 2025 Source: Twitter/@NoLieWithBTC

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's tariffs are being felt in the broader economy.

Although this is just one company, it feels worth noting that At Home cited tariffs as one of the reasons they were struggling to stay open. Tariffs are designed to strengthen American businesses, but companies that import most of their products from overseas were always going to have to raise their prices or absorb the costs themselves in order to stay open.