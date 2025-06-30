These Are the 2025 Le Creuset Factory to Table Sale Locations Across the U.S. Le Creuset fans often travel for these yearly sales. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 30 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kristanjenkins

There are some kitchen appliance and kitchen accessory brands that develop such a solid following that people fill their kitchens with items that have the brand names plastered on them. These include KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and yes, Le Creuset. The latter has utensils, cookware, and even serving platters and plates. It also has the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale every year in various locations, and there are some in 2025.

Le Creuset is not for those who don't intend to drop at least several hundred dollars, but when it comes to the Factory to Table events, it's in the name of getting great deals on otherwise even more expensive kitchen items. So, where are the 2025 locations for the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale? Read on to find out!

Where are the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale locations in 2025?

According to a Reddit thread about the Le Creuset sales, there are three that take place each year, and they are announced within a couple of months of the dates. There was a Factory to Table event in April 2025 in San Jose, Calif., according to Eater. The Le Creuset website currently lists Columbus, Ohio, as another Factory to Table sale event in June 2025, but that event sold out quickly.

The website doesn't list any other cities or dates for more Factory to Table sales in 2025. However, you can periodically check back on the website for details about the next one. Per Reddit, though, one way to keep up with any Factory to Table updates is to also check the Le Creuset Instagram account for updates and announcements.

When a new Le Creuset Factory to Table sale event is announced, it's important to snag tickets as quickly as possible on the Le Creuset website. Most tickets for admission are $10, while VIP tickets are $25. Patrons often spend hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars at the events despite the sales, or maybe because of the sale pieces.

One user on TikTok shared her haul after she attended the Le Creuset Factory to Table sale in San Jose. She says in her video that she spent $590 at the sale after $417 in savings. All of the items were marked down considerably, but from what many have shared on social media, those who attend these sale events plan to spend a lot in order to get more than they normally would online or in-store.

