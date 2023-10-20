Home > FYI Costco's New 157-Piece Le Creuset Cookware Set Costs $4,500 Costco has introduced a new product, a 157-Piece Le Creuset cookware set for $4,500. But some people aren't interested in the product. By D.M. Oct. 20 2023, Updated 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@gannonbreslin

The Gist: Costco is selling a $4,500 Le Creuset cookware set.

The collection includes 157 pieces.

Some think it’s a deal, others find the product ridiculous.

Netizens are up in arms over Costco's new 157-piece Le Creuset cookware set. A screenshot of the new product was shared on Twitter and it sparked a fiasco on social media platforms.

“Costco is now offering a 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500 that arrives at your home on a PALLET,” Gannon Breslin shared in a tweet. “Probably every kitchen item you will ever need. Worth it?”

What's included in Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset cookware set?

The set was exclusively available at Costco and included Dutch ovens, stoneware, frying and saucepans, stockpots, mixing bowls, ramekins, cookbooks, measuring cups, and utensils. Also included in the Le Creuset set are oven-proof baking dishes, a French press, and a whistling kettle — in the company’s signature Cerise color variety. For $4,500, Le Creuset lovers can also get their hands on an assortment of dinner wear, like plates, soup bowls, mugs, and more.

Costco is now offering a 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500 that arrives at your home on a PALLET



Probably every kitchen item you will ever need. Worth it? pic.twitter.com/uvdfTGU0s6 — Gannon Breslin (@gannonbreslin) October 18, 2023

And while the collection may seem too large for most households, Costco suggests that the products were designed for the common cook. “The ultimate cookware set from Le Creuset includes everything you need to set up your kitchen to be your own professional chef,” reads the description. Individually, the products included in the set range from $16 to $460. The Costco 157-piece cooking set may seem like a deal to some, but others have taken issue with the expensive product.

Internet users think the Le Creuset cooking set is too expensive.

The Costco Le Creuset controversy has hit Twitter, and it seems like few people are willing to fork over the cash for the cookware set. “Not with it for me. I use cast iron for cooking and stainless steel for everything else. I don't have room for all of that. Most would go in my next yard sale,” one person commented. While another added, “I’d need a new kitchen with more cabinets just to store all of this.”

Not with it for me. I use cast iron for cooking and stainless steel for everything else. I don't have room for all of that. Most would go in my next yard sale. — El Rancho Sum Dayo 🇺🇸 (@elranchosumdayo) October 20, 2023

However, there were some who were excited about the Le Creuset cookware set, suggesting that the $4,500 price was a steal. “THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” a Twitter user exclaimed. Adding, “If I had unlimited finances, I would buy this in a heart beat.”

THIS IS INCREDIBLE. I bet the covered butter dish isn't included... a coveted Le Creuset item.



If I had unlimited finances, I would buy this in a heart beat. — Scarlet Bjornson (@MissScarFever) October 19, 2023

Costco’s 157-piece Le Creuset cooking set was priced at $4,500, but the products included in the collection are just as expensive on their own. The 7.25-quart Dutch oven, which is included in the set, retails for $460 and is one of Le Creuset’s best sellers. While the signature stainless steel stockpot with colander insert is available for $430.

The Le Creuset cookware set isn't available right now on Costco's website.

Without explanation, Costco has pulled the Le Creuset cooking set from it’s website. Potential buyers are met with a “product not available” message. The company hasn't addressed the abrupt removal. However, Delish reports that the Le Creuset cookware set has just sold out and it may be available for purchase again soon.

