Have You Ever Wondered Why Your Pillows Turn Yellow? You Aren't Alone People are sharing their yellow pillows on TikTok. By Niko Mann Updated June 20 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @simmie.jack

There are a surprising number of people on TikTok making videos about their pillows turning yellow, and folks are asking why their pillows are turning yellow in the first place. TikTok user @rutttyy01 exposed her fiancé's yellow pillow on the platform on June 4, and she wondered how he has clear skin when he sleeps on the pillow every night.

Article continues below advertisement

"My fiancé has a pillow that is so horribly disgusting that I fear even being in the same bed as it," she said. "I fear laying beside it, because I think I could probably catch something from it ... This man has no pimples on his face laying on this thing ... I have no clue how." We are also wondering how he remains pimple-free given the state of his pillow, and it begs the question: Why do pillows turn yellow?

Source: TikTok / @thelaundrylab

Article continues below advertisement

Why do pillows turn yellow?

Pillows turn yellow due to several things, including moisture and humidity. Pillows eventually turn yellow from the moisture in your hair, skin, and saliva. According to the Down & Feather Company, this can happen from sweat or if you go to bed with your hair wet. People who drool in their sleep are also at risk for the dreaded yellow pillow, and lotions used on your skin may also contribute. Extended exposure to the sun can also result in a yellow pillow.

So, how do you prevent a yellow pillow? The answer is fairly easy — wash your pillows and pillow cases regularly. However, not all those with yellow pillows advise laundering the pillows. TikTok user @simmie.jack made a video about her pillows turning yellow, and she encouraged people to throw theirs away. She shared the video with the caption, "These yellow-stained pillows are making me break everything in my house!"

Article continues below advertisement

"If I come 'round your house, and you bloody pillows look like this, best believe I'm bloody leaving straight away," she exclaimed. "What do you mean your pillows look like this? ... Yellow sh--te stains ... put them in the bloody bin." While most TikTokers were offended by the yellow pillows, some relished their filthy pillows. "Yellow pillows are the best. They're so comfy," wrote one. "Yellow pillows the best," added another.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikToker who did wash their yellow pillow, user @thelaundrylab, shared a video on the platform and noted that the pillow hadn't been washed in a decade. The post was captioned, "#TheLabChallenge Part 1: The Yellow Pillow. Can our machines clean 10 years of sweat and stains? How would your washers fare??"