Fitness Instructor Jennifer Jacobs Left Peloton in 2019 — Is She Coming Back? "On July 7, I'm coming home." By Ivy Griffith Published June 23 2025, 8:05 p.m. ET

If you like cycling to famous '80s ballads and you own a Peloton bike, chances are good that you know Jennifer Jacobs. The beloved cycling coach combined enthusiasm, kindness, and a love for some pretty rad music with her expertise as a fitness instructor.

Unfortunately for fans, she left in 2019 after three years, abruptly walking away from the community she had built. Here's what we know about why she left and whether or not she's returning, like the rumors suggest.

Why did Jennifer Jacobs leave Peloton?

In 2019, Jennifer left Peloton under a cloud of mystery. According to some, she left due to comments she made about one of the cycle class users who had the screen handle "BMIwayover50," to which one Reddit post claims she responded, "she's not pedaling, so maybe that's why."

However, one user on the same Reddit thread pointed out that the quote was taken out of context, explaining that the full quote was, "DrSpinGrid, PlanetTacker, MHillary, So good, First time riders stay on that, BMIWayOver50, Better get on that ride Kate35, (laughing and breathing), she's not pedaling that's why." With both Jennifer and the company mum on her departure, all fans can do is speculate.

Jennifer never made any public statements about her decision to leave, so the controversy grew, flourished, and then eventually fizzled out. Now, it would seem that people are ready to let bygones be bygones and mysterious departures be a thing of the past.

Fans believe she's returning to Peloton, but there are some questions.

Luckily for fans, Jennifer is back, back to cycling. She announced on June 23, 2025, on Instagram. As a dark background focused on an empty bike, a swaggering Jennifer took her place in front of the camera. "On July 7, I'm coming home. To the world's best fitness brand."

And, true to form, beloved 1980s ballad "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey played for the video's outro. Fans immediately celebrated their joy, with one writing, "Yaaaaaaaaaaay!! Don’t talk about it until it’s Reeeeeaaaaaalllll JJ I am so happy for you!!!! And for Peloton too!"

Multiple people expressed their joy, with one joking that they were "about to pass out." Another called Jennifer their favorite instructor of all time, with several people celebrating the return of the '80s 45 challenges. But others cautioned skepticism. After all, there was no mention of the company, and any Peloton bike logo was not prominently displayed. Some brushed off those concerns, saying that it's "obvious" that she's talking about Peloton.