So, Here’s What Really Happened to the American Greatness Website "Yikes. Hacked?" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 2 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: amgreatness.com

The conservative-leaning website American Greatness appeared to go offline starting July 1, 2025, and loyal readers quickly grew concerned. If you’ve visited the site (amgreatness.com) recently, you were probably met with a blank screen and a few colored lines — no content, no author bios, nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

At the bottom of the page, a message states the domain will soon be available for purchase, along with the note: “This webpage was generated by the domain owner using Sedo Domain Parking.” At first glance, it seems the right-wing website is no longer active because the domain expired. But that doesn’t quite add up. The site was regularly pushing out articles, so its sudden disappearance seems off. What exactly is going on with American Greatness?

What happened to the American Greatness website?

The American Greatness website domain appears to have expired at the beginning of July 2025, likely because the owners forgot to pay the monthly or annual domain subscription fee. Anyone who’s owned or managed a website knows that there’s a recurring fee for hosting, and when it goes unpaid for too long, the host removes the site and puts the domain up for sale. Of course, the domain holder is usually given a grace period to renew it, but that window is limited.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the American Greatness team is attributing the site’s disappearance to a repair issue. In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter) on July 1, 2025, the site’s operators wrote: “We are in the midst of repairing our site. We are well aware of the issue, so please bear with us.”

We are in the midst of repairing our site. We are well aware of the issue, so please bear with us. — American Greatness (@theamgreatness) July 1, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

While some followers responded with relief, assuming the site hadn’t been shut down for good, others wondered whether it had been hacked. Still, if this were a typical technical issue, you’d likely see a maintenance notice appear. The fact that the domain is listed as preparing to go up for sale strongly suggests the owners may have simply failed to renew it, but are working to get it back up.

Who owns the American Greatness website?

It appears the owner of the American Greatness website may be Chris Buskirk, who is listed as the site's editor and publisher, according to his LinkedIn bio. Chris also identifies himself as the founder and president of The Center for American Greatness, which further supports the connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: 1798 Capital Chris Buskirk

He’s held the role of editor and publisher of the conservative-leaning website since June 2016, meaning he’s been at the helm for nearly a decade. In addition to that, Chris has contributed opinion pieces to The New York Times since April 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

He's also the co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm he launched in January 2023 alongside Rebekah Mercer and Omeed Malik. The firm focuses on investing in companies that align with conservative values and markets itself as “funding the next chapter of American exceptionalism.” It’s worth noting that Donald Trump Jr. is also a partner at 1789 Capital, where he’s focused on “new investment origination, capital raising, and strategy.”