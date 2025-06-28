What Are Jennifer Griffin's Politics? The 'Fox News' Reporter Was Verbally Attacked by Pete Hegseth Jennifer Griffin is pretty mum about her politics. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 27 2025, 9:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In a world where folks get most of their news from social media, it's nice to check in with an old-fashioned reporter. Jennifer Griffin is a veteran journalist who reported from Moscow for Fox News for three years before becoming their Jerusalem-based correspondent in 1999. The Harvard-educated journalist has reported daily from the Pentagon since 2007.

Although her work is widely regarded and well-respected, Jennifer has remained under the proverbial radar until a bizarre exchange in June 2025. As Fox’s chief national security correspondent, it's Jennifer's job to cover things like the United States' bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities. When she asked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about the mission, he verbally attacked her. This upsetting response from a former colleague led many to wonder about Jennifer's politics. Here's what we know.

Source: Fox News

Like any good journalist, Jennifer Griffin's politics are private.

In July 2017, Jennifer and her husband spoke with the Columbia Journalism Review. about their opposing beats. She was with Fox News and her spouse, Greg Myre, was a reporter with NPR. He still is. They both cover national security. "We don’t always see the world the same way, but always debate and discuss," said Jennifer. "Our relationship is better for that."

Although NPR would never say it's a liberal news organization, based on its audience, it's certainly thought of as one. This suggests Jennifer may lean right while Greg leans left, something we can't confirm. When it comes to reporting, Jennifer sees herself as a professional who reports the facts. When they were both reporting overseas in the early 2000s, Jennifer and Greg found that labels like liberal and conservative were not being used to describe them as journalists.

Before joining Fox News, Jennifer freelanced for NPR. She pointed this out to the Columbia Journalism Review, adding that she doesn't work for any of the opinion shows on the network. When asked at the end of the interview which outlet she prefers, NPR or Fox, Jennifer didn't answer. She prefers to keep these sorts of things to herself.

Did Jennifer Griffin leave 'Fox News'?

Following the outburst from Pete Hegseth, it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that Jennifer was leaving Fox News. That doesn't appear to be her next move, especially considering the fact that she signed a multi-year deal in September 2022, per The Hill. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott described her as "one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones."