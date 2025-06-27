Who Is Andy Ogles and Why Is He Calling for Zohran Mamdani to Be Deported? Andy Ogles is calling for folks to be investigated while he may also be under investigation. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 27 2025, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Congressman Andy Ogles

For better or worse, social media seems to be the place where our lawmakers choose to reveal political actions or desires. And while we love the transparency, it can often feel like children arguing over a toy. There are numerous examples of President Donald Trump taking to Truth Social in order to scold Russian President Vladimir Putin or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As our ancestors once said, this could have been an email.

Article continues below advertisement

It doesn't matter where you are on the political scale; no one is above vomiting out their thoughts and desires to thousands of people who no longer understand context or nuance. Social media brain rot is very real. That brings us to Andy Ogles, who, on June 26, 2025, posted a rather fiery message to X about New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Who is Andy Ogles, and what does he want? Read on for more details.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Andy Ogles?

The man behind the wild post to X is none other than Congressman Andy Ogles, who represents Tennessee's 5th Congressional District. Following Zohran's surprise win over Andrew Cuomo, Rep. Ogles penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, calling for the Democratic Socialist leader to be the subject of denaturalization proceedings.

Rep. Ogles posted the letter to X, which states that Zohran's naturalization process should be investigated on the grounds that he may have "procured U.S. citizenship through willful misrepresentation or concealment of material support for terrorism." He goes on to note the lyrics to a rap song Zohran wrote in which he demands the release of the Holy Land Five, describing them as his guys.

Article continues below advertisement

The Holy Land Five is a reference to the Holy Land Foundation, which was investigated by the DOJ in 2004 for having "long-standing association with Hamas." They were charged with providing material support and resources to a terrorist organization, violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering, and tax violations. In May 2009, the five defendants were handed sentences ranging from 15 to 65 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Ogles is under an financial investigation of his own.

Let's switch gears from Andy's professional crusades over to his personal ones. According to his own bio, Andy and his wife Monica were high school sweethearts. They went on to have three children together and live on a farm outside of Columbia, Tenn. Monica might be involved in a bit of a legal snafu soon.

Article continues below advertisement

A few weeks before Andy called for an investigation into Zohran's citizenship, an independent federal agency recommended that the House Ethics Committee investigate Rep. Ogles for possible "discrepancies in his campaign finance disclosures," per Axios. According to a report from the outside federal agency, Andy has chosen not to cooperate with the reviews of his finances