Why Was TikTok TV Discontinued? Find out the Details Behind the Decision

The ongoing saga of the TikTok ban in the U.S. has impacted many aspects of the company.

As one of the most successful social media platforms in the world, TikTok has seen its popularity transcend from solely social media to other forms of entertainment — but one of its offshoots,TikTok TV, has come to an end.

The ongoing saga of the TikTok ban in the U.S. has impacted many aspects of the company and a final solution is still nowhere in sight, leaving users feeling uncertain about the future of the platform.

Why was TikTok TV discontinued?

On April 4, 2025, just one day before its previous January extension was set to end, Trump signed another executive order to keep TikTok running for an additional 75 days, ending on June 19, according to NPR. However, as TikTok users wait to learn if Trump will extend another temporary lifeline, watching TikTok TV is already a done deal.

Per a message from Sony on May 20, 2025, the TikTok TV app was officially shut down on June 15, four days before the current TikTok extension is set to end. “On May 15, 2025, TikTok announced that the TikTok TV service will be discontinued on June 15, 2025,” the message began.

“The termination of service on TVs will not affect your access to the other TikTok apps,” the message continued. “If you have questions about the discontinuance of the TikTok TV service, please contact TikTok and report a problem in the TikTok mobile app or on the TikTok Feedback and help page. To enjoy TikTok on your TV after June 15, you can mirror, cast, or display content from a mobile device to the TV.”

What is the current status of the TikTok ban?

On Tuesday, June 17, Trump told reporters that he will “probably” extend the TikTok ban deadline for the third time ahead of its current expiration date of June 19, according to USA Today. "We probably have to get China approval. I think we'll get it. I think (Chinese) President Xi will ultimately approve it," Trump said while aboard Air Force One, per the outlet.

Despite extending the ban deadline twice since taking office in January, a deal still has not been reached for TikTok owner, the China-based ByteDance, to divest the app's U.S. assets, as required by federal law.

In 2024, then-President Joe Biden signed federal legislation giving ByteDance until Jan. 19, 2025, to divest TikTok or face a complete ban in the U.S. The company failed to do so, and for 12 hours in January, the app was totally inaccessible, and it was not available in the Apple and Google app stores again until Feb. 13.

