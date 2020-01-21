These Are the Top 10 Most-Followed Accounts on TikTok

Let's be real, no matter how old you are, the app TikTok is quite entertaining. The video-sharing app is used by millions all over the world, and whether you're creating a lip-sync video or another kind of clip, it's inevitable that once you create one, you won't be able to stop! But since the app is now so popular, users are curious: Who has the most followers on TikTok? Scroll down to find out!