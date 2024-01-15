Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Kelly Osbourne's Controversial Comment Sparked the "Oh, That's Not —" TikTok Trend Kelly Osbourne made a controversial comment on 'The View' years ago, but now TikTokers have turned it into a trend. An explainer on the "Oh, that's not" trend. By Sara Belcher Jan. 15 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET Source: ABC via YouTube

Not every TikTok trend has great origins. In fact, there are plenty of problematic trends on the app — but even the trends with problematic origins can have some funny results. The "Oh, that's not —" trend on TikTok has been circulating wildly, but it's a bit of a different format than most of the other viral trends on the app. It also has an interesting origin, including Kelly Osbourne. Here's what you need to know.

Kelly Osbourne's offensive comment is now a trend on TikTok.

During an episode of The View in August 2015, Kelly was attempting to comment on Donald Trump's racist campaign comments, specifically those about the wall he planned to build along the U.S. border with Mexico. What Kelly said ended up being an incredibly controversial and somewhat racist comment. “If you kick every Latino out of the country, then who is going to clean your toilet, Donald Trump?" she said.

Immediately, her co-stars pushed back during the episode, with co-host Raven-Symoné saying "Oh, that's not —" Though Kelly attempted to better explain herself, the clip circulating on TikTok doesn't share what else she said in the interview. Of course, this created some backlash online that Kelly had to answer to, though once it's on the internet it's truly never forgotten. And eight years later, this clip has sparked the "Oh, that's not —" trend on TikTok.

Though these trends are usually done by reusing the audio from the original video, this one (thankfully) does not reuse Kelly's voice. Instead, TikTokers are using the general format of her offensive comment to joke about certain fan bases. The TikToks usually look something like this: "If you kick every (demographic) out of the country, then who is going to (listen to your music, watch your show, etc), (insert celebrity here)."

Because this trend is based on a comment that was far from politically correct, the video usually ends with someone saying "Oh, that's not —" in response. Of course, this is a fine line for a trend to walk, but when done tastefully, it's resulted in some pretty funny videos.

Kelly's co-stars on 'The View' had to defend her comment following the episode.

Of course, Kelly original comment caused backlash online, and she did apologize on her Instagram following the episode. Many of her co-stars also had to come to her defense online, promising others that Kelly was not racist. “I’m best friends with Kelly," Raven-Symoné said, per Hollywood Life. “I don’t think she’d be a racist if she was friends with me."