'Kill Tony's' Latest Episode Is From the Vulcan, but Did They Leave the Mothership? The show has a new home for just a limited time.

Thanks to an enormous listenership, the Kill Tony podcast has become one of the most important comedy podcasts in existence. If you're a regular listener or watcher of the show, though, you might have noticed that recent episodes have been filmed not at The Comedy Mothership, a venue in Austin, Texas, but at Vulcan Gas Company, a separate venue in the city.

This new location has thrown some people, and left them wondering whether the show has shifted venues permanently. Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Did 'Kill Tony' leave the Mothership?

For those who are attached to the comedy show's usual home, you have no reason to be concerned. Kill Tony may have done some extra shows at the Vulcan, but it doesn't seem like it was ever their intention for that to be the show's permanent home. Instead, as Redban explained in response to a question on Reddit, the show is simply on vacation, and so they filmed some extra shows at the Vulcan so the podcast wouldn't miss its regular release window.

We don't know exactly how long they'll be off, but fans seemed to appreciate that they recorded extra shows so that there wouldn't be a break in the release structure. "F--k yeah, enjoy some well-deserved time off!!!" one person wrote in response to the announcement. "Redban chillin on vacation surfin' Reddit. ONE OF US," another person added. "That was fast, thanks Redban," a third added.

Although fans of the podcast may have had questions about the change in locale, it seems like they were happy to hear that the show had simply shifted venues temporarily. Although recording a podcast only happens once a week, these fans seem to recognize that everybody deserves a vacation. What's more, this vacation is only disruptive in the sense that it will change where the podcast is recorded.

Shane Gillis and Kyle Dunnigan killed on Kill Tony's Netflix debut.



William Montgomery was great.

Shane carried the show. Netflix overall ruined the show pic.twitter.com/DpUWyAEV8p — LegendaryEgos (@LegendaryEgos) April 8, 2025

Tony Hinchcliffe has maintained a large following.

Kill Tony has continued to be hugely successful even in the wake of a controversy that host Tony Hinchcliffe was involved in ahead of the 2024 election. Tony appeared at a Donald Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, where he made some racist and insensitive jokes about Puerto Rico. At the time, there was some belief that that appearance was harmful both to Trump's campaign and to Tony's broader reputation, but both of those things turned out to be untrue.

Instead, Tony reached an entirely new audience through that appearance and Trump, of course, won the 2024 election. It seems that Tony's political affiliations have not done much to damage his core audience, and the show has continued apace, mixing political humor with plenty of other kinds of comedy.