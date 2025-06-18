Rumors Are Swirling that DoorDash Is Sending Information to ICE Agents The rumor has been swirling online but is false. By Joseph Allen Published June 18 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: DoorDash

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids continue across the country, people are becoming more and more entrenched with respect to their feelings about the organization. The ICE raids can come from anywhere, which is why so many communities have started to spread tips and rumors with one another about where they might pop up next.

One rumor that has been circulating across the internet suggests that DoorDash, the meal delivery service, is coordinating with ICE to send information on undocumented drivers who work for the company. Here's what we know about whether that's true.

Is DoorDash really coordinating with ICE on arrests?

There are rumors swirling on social media that DoorDash is sharing information on undocumented drivers who work for them with ICE, but so far, there has been no reporting that confirms that. "@DoorDash is allegedly sending out the locations of their undocumented drivers to ICE. Spineless piece of s--t bootlickers," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"So if y'all didn’t know, @DoorDash is giving the government the information of Dashers they think MIGHT be undocumented. In other words, they are *racially profiling dashers by their names* and giving their information OVER TO ICE," another person wrote. It's worth saying, though, that there's no official reporting to verify these claims. In fact, DoorDash has responded to these tweets in a way that suggests the information in them is not reliable.

DoorDash says that it is not sharing information with ICE.

In response to allegations that the company is coordinating arrests with ICE, DoorDash has claimed that the articles containing that information were generated by AI and are not true. "There are AI-generated images and articles circulating that are 100 percent false and are spreading misinformation. To be clear: they are entirely untrue. Please be careful of what you see online," an X post from the company explains.

There are AI-generated images & articles circulating that are 100% false and are spreading misinformation. To be clear: they are entirely untrue. Please be careful of what you see online. — DoorDash (@DoorDash) June 18, 2025

DoorDash has not posted anything about the allegations on their central account, but it is replying to individual posts mentioning them to clarify that the company is not, in fact, working with ICE. In an era when online outrage continues to accelerate, and one where people feel increasingly angry at many of the companies around them, these AI-generated articles were designed to foment outrage.

As DoorDash's post suggests, it's important to make sure that the claim you're making has been substantiated by actual reporting before you begin spreading it online. While ICE is definitely trying to find unique ways to target people who are not U.S. citizens, it doesn't look like DoorDash is a part of those efforts, at least not at the moment.