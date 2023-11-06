Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok DoorDash Now Warns People Who Don't Tip They May Be Waiting a LONG Time for Food In a now-viral video, a woman revealed that DoorDash is warning customers that orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 6 2023, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @jessicagolich

The new tipping culture is getting out of hand, right? Customers get asked for tips more than ever before, and it's becoming quite a serious issue. And sadly, there doesn't seem to be an end in sight.

On Nov. 1, 2023, TikTok creator Jessica Golich (@jessicagolich) revealed that DoorDash is joining in on the fun and warning customers that drivers will likely prioritize more profitable orders from now on. Read on for all the known details, and stick around to hear what social media has to say about this.

DoorDash is warning customers that orders with no tip might take longer to be delivered.

In the video, Jessica explained that DoorDash has added a pop-up warning in its app. For those curious, the warning informs customers that orders with no tip might take longer to be delivered.

Jessica then shared a photo of the prompt, which read: "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery."

DoorDash announced the in-app warning on Nov. 1, 2023, stating that it aims to improve quality and provide the best possible experience for Dashers, customers, and merchants. "When consumers choose to add their own custom tip instead of using one of our suggested default amounts, we let them know that tips can help motivate a Dasher to quickly accept their order," the company said in a press release. "In the event that a consumer chooses to not leave a tip, we also let them know that their order may take longer."

The company continued, "On the flipside, orders without a tip are less appealing to Dashers and thus are more likely to be rejected by them, which may result in a consumer's food sitting longer at a merchant's restaurant. That leads to consumers experiencing longer wait times as Dashers potentially decline their orders and in turn, a lower quality experience for all members of the DoorDash community."

DoorDash noted that customers don't have to tip, adding that the test "does not impact DoorDash's commitment to quality or how orders are fulfilled." The company's goal is to "deliver the best possible experience — regardless of the amount a consumer tips — on each and every order."

TikTok users aren't thrilled with DoorDash and its no-tip warning.

Jessica's video, which has been viewed more than 610,000 times and counting, received over 2,900 comments from fellow TikTokers who agreed that DoorDash isn't the best food delivery service. "I would tip better if I didn't get charged $10 in fees by DoorDash," one TikTok user said, while a second person wrote that they tip, but their food "still comes late." Ugh, that's really annoying.

"Honestly, that’s why I stopped ordering DoorDash," a third TikToker responded. "Too many instances where my food arrived cold, and only received 20% back in a refund." Another person commented, "I tip good, and they still do 1-2 other deliveries before getting to me."

"Yeah, but then they go and have two other orders before mine," someone else agreed, adding that by the time their food arrives, "it's cold." As a result, the TikToker believes it's "not worth a tip."

