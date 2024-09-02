Mom Catches 14-Year-Old Stealing Vodka ... For Pasta Sauce

Teenagers always think that they're pretty slick. Heck, I'm a dad of two kids and even my 8-year-old son believes he can construct some pretty great lies that I would never even think of questioning.

It's almost like he has no idea I'm still haunted by the lame excuses I gave to my own parents who were kind enough to let my crap slide whenever I got caught doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing.

But there are times when kids are indeed telling the truth, and our suspicions, as parents, are completely wrong. Like when I incorrectly assumed my son was in the wrong for getting revenge on this kid at the playground, only for another parent I've never met before come and tell me what really went down.

So I can appreciate what this X user, Stacey (@StaceyCKS) went through after she thought her kids were up to something when she noticed the "vodka supply" in her house was "dwindling."

Noticed that my vodka supply was dwindling. Confronted 23 and 17, who pointed the finger at 14, who guiltily confessed to making penne allá vodka "several times" over the last month. Didn't believe her, watched her execute it flawlessly. I guess it's a TikTok thing? — StaceyCKS (@StaceyCKs1) August 25, 2024

After confronting her children about the issue, however, she learned that they weren't stealing the booze to go and get messed up with their friends at a house party in some upper middle class kitchen with an island.

Nor were they going out to a cornfield and chasing it with Mello Yello in a bunch of red solo cups. It turns out her 14-year-old daughter was using it to make penne allá vodka after seeing the dish trend on TikTok.

She writes in an X post delineating her discovery: "Noticed that my vodka supply was dwindling. Confronted 23 and 17, who pointed the finger at 14, who guiltily confessed to making penne allá vodka 'several times' over the last month. Didn’t believe her, watched her execute it flawlessly. I guess it’s a TikTok thing?"

In a follow-up post, Stacey details that all of her daughter's practice eventually paid off. "It's really good, too. She crushed it." And in an additional post, her 14-year-old wanted to clear up that she didn't "guiltily confess" to anything. But rather, she simply answered a question her mother asked.

"She wants it known that she didn’t “guiltily confess” to anything. “I just answered the question.” Sorrrrrry. My bad." One X user who saw her post was interested in knowing just exactly how her daughter made the penne allá vodka she found so delicious.

Thankfully, Stacey obliged: "A shallot and some garlic sweated in olive oil and a tablespoon of butter, a can of tomato paste, some Calibri chilies, maybe 10 ounces of sand Marzano tomatoes, 2 cups of heavy cream, a cup of fresh parm, 2 tablespoons of vodka. I would’ve put some herbs in it. She didn’t."

Can you post her recipe? Asking for my teenager, 😆 — MotA - Freedom Gardens Electroculture (@VlynnQ) August 25, 2024 Source: X | @VlynnQ

Another user on the application remarked that they couldn't believe her daughter wasn't "refilling the level with water," to which Stacey responded that her kid clearly wasn't attempting to "hide what she was doing," while adding that kids these days are much different than the youngsters of her generation.

She wasn’t trying to hide what she was doing. These kids are different than we were. 😂 — StaceyCKS (@StaceyCKs1) August 26, 2024 Source: X | @StaceyCKs1

Stacey even took the time to snap a picture of the sauce her daughter made, stating that it's her kid's newest "hyper fixation meal." While one person tried to argue that the meal she was making was technically "fusilli" and others criticized the way it looked, others lauded her for taking an interest in a dish and making some grub for herself.

I risked it all, taking a screenshot of a Snapchat message she sent me. She made it again after school yesterday. It’s her current “hyper fixation” meal. pic.twitter.com/2nKbrbyfq3 — StaceyCKS (@StaceyCKs1) August 27, 2024 Source: X | @StaceyCKs1