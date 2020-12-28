Ignore That Fake Trailer — MTV Isn’t Bringing ‘Teen Wolf’ Back for Season 7

Fans can howl at the moon all they want, but Teen Wolf Season 7 still isn’t happening. The supernatural MTV drama capped off its six-season, 100-episode run in 2017, but its devotees are still begging for one more go-round with the Beacon Hills gang.

“Reasons to bring back Teen Wolf for Season 7,” one fan tweeted on Dec. 24. “1) To see more Stydia. 2) To see Isaac return back to Beacon Hills. 3) To see Theo redeem himself and get in the pack. 4) To see more Stiles.”