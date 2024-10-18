Home > Entertainment > Music Tegan Quin and Her Partner Have Built a Wonderful Life That Includes One Rambunctious Dog "We could take a night off, date properly, and have balance as we got to know one another." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Oct. 18 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Hulu; Instagram/@teganandsara

In November 2021, the indie pop duo known as Tegan and Sara dropped a scandalous post on X (formerly Twitter). The information itself wasn't controversial in any way, but what they revealed was shocking to most of the fans in the replies. "Just wanted everyone to know that neither Sara or I are engaged, but we ARE both married," they wrote. "Not to each other. Obviously. Thanks for your attention."

It's unclear what prompted this life update, but it was shocking for a lot of people. "I can't believe I find out like this," commented one person. Another replied, "I'm sorry, what?" Sprinkled throughout the confused responses were the occasional congratulations replies. Maybe the surprise stemmed from the fact that in 2012, Tegan discussed her aversion to marriage in an interview with the Windy City Times. Speaking of times, they certainly changed. Let's get into Tegan Quin's married life.

Tegan Quin's married life sounds absolutely adorable.

Tegan and her wife Sofia Snow were married in 2018 after dating for two years. The couple has a house in Vancouver and another on Pender Island, which allows them to go back and forth as needed. While they don't have children, Tegan and Sofia do have a fur baby in the form of their dog Georgia. She is a cross between a border collie and German Shepard and by all accounts, she's a sweet lunatic.

Tegan told Exclaim! magazine that she and Sofia "talked for two years about getting a dog." The couple "did so much research and were well prepared (or so we thought), and it was still so destabilizing to bring a new creature into our life." According to the "So Jealous" singer, she and her wife are "clean freaks" and are very independent. They are also extremely organized and don't like to stray from their schedules. Naturally, a dog can change all of that.

To no one's surprise, Georgia made their lives infinitely better and filled it with more than either of them could possibly have imagined. Georgia's favorite games are "wait" and "search." Basically, Tegan and Sofia scatter Georgia's toys about then make her wait to gather up each one individually. Georgia's trainer told Tegan that she is her favorite, but Sofia suspects that's because her wife can never tell their dog no.

Tegan and Sara were finishing up "Love You to Death" when she met Sofia in 2016.

Tegan and Sara have a wonderful Substack where they write letters to each other about life, music, and whatever is on their minds at the moment. In October 2022, Sofia was on Tegan's mind as she wrote about the beginning of their relationship. It all started back in 2016 when Tegan and Sara were close to finishing their eighth studio album "Love You To Death."

"I knew instantly there was something about Sofia that was special," wrote Tegan. She happened to have eight months off and was able to date Sofia in a more conventional way. In the past that wasn't possible, as timing and geography were often in the way. She had time with Sofia. "We had our own spaces, our own friends," explained Tegan. "She had a job she was busy with. We could take a night off, date properly, and have balance as we got to know one another."