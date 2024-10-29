Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Teri Garr Leaves Behind Her Adopted Daughter, Molly O'Neill, and a Grandson

The 'Tootsie' star adopted her only child in 1993.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Oct. 29 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET

(l-r): Molly O'Neil and Teri Garr
Source: MEGA

Actor Teri Garr, best known for her comedic roles in Young Frankenstein and Tootsie, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The singer died after a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Teri leaves behind many fans who grew up watching her roles throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s. She is also remembered by her family, including her daughter.

Teri Garr on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Teri Garr had one daughter, Molly O'Neill.

Teri had one child, her adopted daughter, Molly O'Neill. The actor adopted her daughter on Nov. 11, 1993, during her marriage to contractor John O'Neill. Teri and John were married for three years and divorced in 1996. They split custody of Molly.

In her later life, the Casper Meets Wendy star led a private life due to her health issues. In 2002, she was diagnosed with MS, and she had an aneurysm in 2006. During a 2002 interview with The National Enquirer, Teri's ex-husband credited their then-8-year-old daughter for being a light for her mom while she was facing her diagnoses.

Article continues below advertisement
(l-r): Teri Garr and Molly O'Neil
Source: MEGA

"If ever Teri feels down, Molly is there to lift her spirits,” John told the outlet. "Molly is the most wonderful child in the world.”

John added that Teri was fully present in their daughter's life and, despite her own challenges, ensured her daughter felt loved and seen by both parents.

"Molly is gold — she means the world to us. We are the luckiest two people in the world to have this child. The only thing that is important is raising our daughter.”

Like her mother, Molly is private and has no public social media. However, she attended several multiple sclerosis benefits with her mom as a child in the early 2000s. According to Variety, Molly has a son named Tyryn, who is also mourning the loss of his grandmother.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

How Much Is Gisele Bündchen's Boyfriend and Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Worth?

Shelley Duvall, Best Known for Her Riveting Performance in 'The Shining', Has Died at Age 75

Shelley Duvall Left Acting as Her Brother Struggled With Cancer

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.