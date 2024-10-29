Teri Garr Leaves Behind Her Adopted Daughter, Molly O'Neill, and a Grandson

Actor Teri Garr , best known for her comedic roles in Young Frankenstein and Tootsie, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The singer died after a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Teri leaves behind many fans who grew up watching her roles throughout the '70s, '80s, and '90s. She is also remembered by her family, including her daughter.

Teri had one child, her adopted daughter, Molly O'Neill. The actor adopted her daughter on Nov. 11, 1993, during her marriage to contractor John O'Neill. Teri and John were married for three years and divorced in 1996. They split custody of Molly.

In her later life, the Casper Meets Wendy star led a private life due to her health issues. In 2002, she was diagnosed with MS, and she had an aneurysm in 2006. During a 2002 interview with The National Enquirer , Teri's ex-husband credited their then-8-year-old daughter for being a light for her mom while she was facing her diagnoses.

"If ever Teri feels down, Molly is there to lift her spirits,” John told the outlet. "Molly is the most wonderful child in the world.”

John added that Teri was fully present in their daughter's life and, despite her own challenges, ensured her daughter felt loved and seen by both parents.

"Molly is gold — she means the world to us. We are the luckiest two people in the world to have this child. The only thing that is important is raising our daughter.”