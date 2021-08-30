It's International 'Frankenstein' Day! Our Favorite Adaptations Might Surprise You

Author Mary Shelley, who wrote Frankenstein , was born on August 30, 1797. Although she passed away less than 60 years later, her story’s legacy has spanned three different centuries. While many people think of the 1931 Universal Pictures Frankenstein starring Boris Karloff as the Monster as quintessential Frankenstein, the original story is actually quite different.

Funnily enough, there’s no adaptation of Frankenstein that’s completely faithful to Mary Shelley’s story in both theme and plot. Her story highlights the moral implications of leaving behind a being you create. Her story draws more parallels to the burden and power of being a parent than the stereotypical moral implication of scientist Victor Frankenstein playing God.

In the book, the Monster is sentient, eloquent, and a pitiable character full of misery after being thrust into a life he did not ask for. However, in the movies, he’s often as misunderstood by the director as the characters in Mary’s book.

Regardless, Frankenstein has spawned many adaptations across genres: horror, comedy, and everything in between. So, here are some of our favorite adaptations.