Home > Entertainment 'Young Frankenstein' Actress Teri Garr Had a Three-Year Marriage in the 1990s Teri Garr was married to building contractor John O'Neil from 1993–1996. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 29 2024, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Hollywood is grieving the loss of Teri Garr, the beloved and quirky actor and dancer who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. Her publicist, Heidi Schaeffer, announced that the cause of Teri's death was complications of multiple sclerosis. She was 79 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As tributes from fans and former colleagues, including her Mr. Mom co-star Michael Keaton, pour in, many are eager to learn more about her life off-screen. For starters, was Teri Garr married? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Teri Garr was married for three years in the '90s.

On Nov. 11, 1993, Teri Garr married building contractor John O'Neil in a celebration that would become a double milestone for the couple. On that very same day, the newlyweds welcomed their adopted daughter, Molly O'Neil, into the world, marking a joyous beginning for their family!

The marriage was short-lived, and the couple separated after just three years in 1996. According to Deseret News, Teri filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought "pre- and post-separation earnings" as well as "all property received by inheritance or gift."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite spending nearly two decades portraying wives on screen, Teri Garr's own romantic journey took a different path after her marriage to John O'Neil. Following their divorce, it appears Teri never remarried, choosing instead to focus on her career and life as a mom. Her time with O'Neil also stands as her last publicly known romantic relationship.

Before O'Neil, in the early 1980s, Teri had a notable seven-year relationship with film executive Roger Birnbaum. Following that, the Academy Award-nominated actor entered another seven-year partnership with physician David Kipper. She and David were introduced through the late actress Carrie Fisher.