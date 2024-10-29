Teri Garr Retired From Acting in 2011 — What Was Her Net Worth When She Died?
The actor said her profitable acting career was affected by her disclosing her multiple sclerosis.
As we continue mourning actor Teri Garr, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, many TV and movie fanatics are remembering all of the light she brought through her characters.
Whether you knew her from her earlier work in Tootsie, as a witch on Casper Meets Wendy, or as Lisa Kudrow's mom on Friends, Teri's resume ran long, and her net worth reflected that.
Teri Garr's net worth is in the millions after decades of acting roles.
Teri's net worth was $6 million when she died. Her acting career began with a role in the 1963 film A Swinging Affair, followed by more appearances throughout the decade. Teri's career started to gain traction in the 1970s with appearances on The Sonny and Cher Show, The Bob Newhart Show, and films such as Young Frankenstein. In 1982, she continued taking on more notable roles, including one starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie as Sandy Lester.
The film went on to earn 10 Academy Award nominations which boosted Teri's career — and lined her pockets. She purchased several homes with her earnings from acting, including a three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Los Angeles, Calif. According to Urban Splatter, the home is now worth nearly $1.3 million.
Teri Garr
Actor, Singer, Brand Ambassador
Net worth: $6 Million
Teri Garr was a comedic actor and singer known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Friends. She died on Oct. 29, 2024, after a 22-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Birthdate: Dec. 11, 1944
Birthplace: Lakewood, Ohio
Birth Name: Teri Ann Garr
Marriages: John O'Neill (m. 1993, d. 1996)
Kids: Molly O'Neill (b. 1993)
Teri continued acting through the '90s and early 2000s. In 2011, she officially retired from acting due to the progression of her MS, and later became an ambassador, partnering with multiple awareness organizations.
The comedic actor shared with Brain & Life that she felt she stopped receiving calls for acting roles after disclosing her health status to the world.
"I think my career would have changed anyway at a certain age, but Hollywood's very finicky about everyone being perfect," she said in 2005. "When things slowed down, it was either the MS or that I'm a stinking actress, so I chose to believe it's the MS. There's definitely fear and misunderstanding out there about what MS is, and that's one of the reasons why it's so important to me to go out and talk about it."