Home > Entertainment Teri Garr Retired From Acting in 2011 — What Was Her Net Worth When She Died? The actor said her profitable acting career was affected by her disclosing her multiple sclerosis. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 29 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

As we continue mourning actor Teri Garr, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, many TV and movie fanatics are remembering all of the light she brought through her characters.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you knew her from her earlier work in Tootsie, as a witch on Casper Meets Wendy, or as Lisa Kudrow's mom on Friends, Teri's resume ran long, and her net worth reflected that.

Article continues below advertisement

Teri Garr's net worth is in the millions after decades of acting roles.

Teri's net worth was $6 million when she died. Her acting career began with a role in the 1963 film A Swinging Affair, followed by more appearances throughout the decade. Teri's career started to gain traction in the 1970s with appearances on The Sonny and Cher Show, The Bob Newhart Show, and films such as Young Frankenstein. In 1982, she continued taking on more notable roles, including one starring opposite Dustin Hoffman in Tootsie as Sandy Lester.

The film went on to earn 10 Academy Award nominations which boosted Teri's career — and lined her pockets. She purchased several homes with her earnings from acting, including a three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom home in Los Angeles, Calif. According to Urban Splatter, the home is now worth nearly $1.3 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Teri Garr Actor, Singer, Brand Ambassador Net worth: $6 Million Teri Garr was a comedic actor and singer known for her roles in Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Friends. She died on Oct. 29, 2024, after a 22-year battle with multiple sclerosis. Birthdate: Dec. 11, 1944 Birthplace: Lakewood, Ohio Birth Name: Teri Ann Garr Marriages: John O'Neill (m. 1993, d. 1996) Kids: Molly O'Neill (b. 1993)

Teri continued acting through the '90s and early 2000s. In 2011, she officially retired from acting due to the progression of her MS, and later became an ambassador, partnering with multiple awareness organizations. The comedic actor shared with Brain & Life that she felt she stopped receiving calls for acting roles after disclosing her health status to the world.