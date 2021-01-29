Logo
Terra Jole, Penelope Gnoffo, Grayson Gnoffo
Terra Jolé and Husband Joe Gnoffo Have Three Adorable Kids

Jan. 29 2021

Little Women: LA star and executive producer of the Georgia-based spinoff Little Women: Atlanta Terra Jolé has been growing her family steadily along with husband Joe Gnoffo.

The Californian YouTuber and entrepreneur most recently gave birth to daughter Magnolia August on March 11, 2020, and said through a rep her family felt "blessed to have the best news of our year" amid "all of the fear surrounding us."

So, who are Terra Jolé's kids? Keep reading to refresh your memory on her beautiful family.

Terra Jolé has three adorable kids.

2015 was a big year for Terra's little family, as she and Joe both got married and welcomed their first child.

"Not only have I married the man of my dreams, but I now have a family that feels like my own," Terra said to People, who published photos of their "country chic" wedding after their June nuptials.

Penelope Charlevoix was born in March, a few months before the couple tied the knot, and Terra confessed that the road to parenthood had "some bumps in the road."

"Given the fact that both the mother and father were known to carry an autosomal mutation, we knew that there was a one in four chance that the baby might inherit a mutation from each parent," Terra's Ob/Gyn told People, given that Terra has achondroplasia and Joe has pseudoachondroplasia.

"We were so blessed to have a miracle, and everything coming out positive was the biggest sigh of relief we could've ever asked for," Terra told the outlet at the time, of her first-born who Joe called "a little angel."

Penny became a big sister the following year in August of 2016, when Terra and Joe brought home their son, Grayson Vincent.

"Joe and I fell in love with the most perfect baby boy," Terra told People that summer. "It's especially wonderful to have the first male child in the family that will carry on our last name."

She continued to reveal that the "heartburn, nausea, and the emotional roller coaster" that came as a result of her second pregnancy "were all well worth it" when she met her baby boy.

"Life is going to be hectic with two babies under the age of two, but there's nowhere else I'd want to be than in our little family," she said.

Talk about hectic! On March 11, 2020, just as the severity of COVID-19 was becoming clear to the United States, Terra and Joe headed out to give birth to their third and youngest child.

Magnolia August was born five days before Penny's fifth birthday. "With all of our fear surrounding us we are blessed to have the best news of our year," Terra told People. "Our baby girl came healthy and happy through Mom's last pregnancy."

The couple added, "We are overjoyed by our new addition and now more protective than ever to ensure our health and safety of our little family. We wish wellness and safety to every growing family out there. They are our future."

