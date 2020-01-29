We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-is-terry-bradshaws-wife-1580323568437.jpg
Source: Jason LaVeris/Getty

Who Is Terry Bradshaw's Wife? His Family Is Getting Their Own Reality TV Show

By

Terry Bradshaw has been a household name for decades — first as an NFL player, and then as a sports commentator. Soon, though, Terry will be in the spotlight in a different capacity. That's because he and his family have been working on a new project together.

Yep, Terry really is a jack of all trades. Not only was he a four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and an Emmy-winning broadcast TV icon, but he's also been an actor, a championship quarter horse breeder, and a contestant on The Masked Singer. And in a few months, he'll be able to add "reality TV star" to that list.