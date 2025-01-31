Terry Rozier’s Salary Keeps Hitting New Heights Year After Year — What's His Net Worth? By the end of 2024, Terry's lifetime earnings surpassed $133 million. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 30 2025, 8:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Miami Heat point guard Terry Rozier has made a significant amount of money during his nine-season NBA career, which began in 2015 when he was selected as the 16th overall pick by the Boston Celtics. That year alone, he earned over $1.8 million, according to Spotrac — an impressive sum for a 21-year-old. His lifetime earnings from 2015 through 2024 are substantial, though he's faced fines every season starting in 2016 and battled injuries that sidelined him for several games.

With his earnings steadily rising each year, it’s clear his net worth is substantial. Let’s dive into his earnings, along with the illegal gambling investigation that made headlines in 2025.

What is Terry Rozier's net worth?

Terry Rozier's exact net worth is unknown, but estimates place it between $10 million and $15 million. Given his increasing salaries each year, it’s likely much higher.

During his first three seasons with the Boston Celtics, Terry earned over $1 million annually, but by his last year with the team in 2018, he was making $3 million. His value soared after that — when he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, his salary jumped to over $18 million!

Terry Rozier Professional basketball player Net worth: $15 million (unconfirmed) Terry Rozier began his NBA career at 21, playing for the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and now the Miami Heat. He battled a foot injury in the 2022-2023 season that kept him out for eight games, followed by a groin injury in the 2023-2024 season that sidelined him for nine games. Birthdate: March 17, 1994 Birthplace: Youngstown, Ohio Education: Shaker Heights High School, University of Louisville Nickname: "Scary Terry" Kids: 1 Relationship Status: Single

Terry's salary remained steady at that level through 2021, dipping slightly to $17 million in 2021, before increasing again to $21 million in 2022. In 2023, Terry was traded to the Miami Heat, and during his first full year with the team, he received nearly $25 million. By the end of 2024, his lifetime earnings surpassed $133 million. His contracts continue to rise, with his 2025 contract with the Heat ringing in at $26.6 million.

Terry Rozier became the focus of an illegal gambling probe in 2025.

Terry is currently under investigation in connection to a sports betting scandal. The probe seems to center around a March 2023 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, while Terry was playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Mike Bass, an NBA spokesperson, confirmed to NBC News in a statement, "The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules, but they have been made aware that an investigation is being carried out by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York."