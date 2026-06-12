Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha's Cause of Death Revealed After Years in a Coma Her death has renewed public discussion about Thailand's royal succession. By Alisan Duran Published June 12 2026, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@UNODCHQ

Thailand's royal family is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent members. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, died at age 47 after spending more than three years in a coma following a medical emergency in late 2022.

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Known for her work as a lawyer, diplomat, and advocate for criminal justice reform, Princess Bajrakitiyabha held several important positions throughout her career. Following news of her death, many people have questions about the circumstances surrounding her health and whether she ever married.

Source: MEGA

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What was Princess Bajrakitiyabha's cause of death?

Princess Bajrakitiyabha died on June 11, 2026, Thailand's royal household announced, per BBC. The announcement came more than three years after she collapsed while exercising her dogs in December 2022. In a statement, the palace said, "The medical team provided the closest and most intensive care possible, but her condition continued to decline progressively." The statement added that she died at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on the evening of June 11.

At the time of her collapse, doctors attributed the incident to a severely irregular heartbeat caused by a mycoplasma infection in her heart. According to CNN, the palace later said her condition worsened due to an intra-abdominal infection, colitis, low blood pressure, arrhythmias, and blood-clotting disorders.

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Princess Bajrakitiyabha was widely regarded as one of the most accomplished members of Thailand's royal family. She earned advanced law degrees from Cornell University and worked in Thailand's Office of the Attorney-General before moving into diplomatic service.

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From 2012 to 2014, she served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria. She later worked closely with the United Nations on criminal justice initiatives and advocated for prison reform, particularly programs supporting women in the correctional system.

Her death also renewed public discussion about Thailand's royal succession. As King Vajiralongkorn's eldest child, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was often viewed as one of the most influential members of the royal family, although no official heir has been named.

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Did Princess Bajrakitiyabha have a husband?

Many people searching for information about Princess Bajrakitiyabha have also wondered whether she was married. However, there is no public record indicating that Bajrakitiyabha ever had a husband. Throughout her public life, the princess was primarily known for her legal, diplomatic, and charitable work rather than her personal relationships. Official biographies and royal household announcements focused largely on her professional accomplishments and public service.

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In addition to her legal career, Princess Bajrakitiyabha founded initiatives supporting female inmates and worked with international organizations on issues related to justice and the rule of law. She also held military responsibilities after receiving the rank of general in 2021 and serving as chief of staff within the Royal Security Command.