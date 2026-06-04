Thailand’s Military Draft Lottery Goes Viral as Men Pull Red or Black Cards "Abuses of new conscripts in the Thai military have long been an open secret." By Darrell Marrow Published June 4 2026, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

Thailand’s military draft lottery is going viral again, and the process looks stressful. Every year, eligible Thai men gather at local draft centers and wait to see if one card will change their lives.

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The system is simple, dramatic, and controversial. A black card means they can go home. A red card means they have to serve in the military, usually for up to two years. Some men scream with relief after drawing black. Others collapse, cry, or sit in stunned silence after seeing red.

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What is Thailand’s military draft lottery?

Thailand requires male citizens to register for military service when they reach conscription age, according to Lexology. Thai male citizens who are 17 or about to turn 18 must present themselves for military registration at their local district or sub-district office. Men who complete that registration later receive a call-up notice and report for military selection.

The actual lottery usually happens in April. Men who do not volunteer go through physical and mental health checks first. Officials then decide how many recruits each district still needs. After volunteers fill some slots, the remaining eligible men draw cards.

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@dailymail This is the hilarious reaction of a man who was spared from having to serve in the Thai military. Thailand requires men aged 21 or over to attend a 'lottery' day every April where they must enlist in the military for a two-year stint, before being recruited at random. Every year, videos of Thailand's military conscription lottery are shared on social media as young men discover whether or not they will be exempt from the service. 🎥 TikTok/ @หมู่โจอี้ #military #lottery #thailand #reaction ♬ original sound - Daily Mail

Some people can avoid the lottery legally, but it is not as simple as just not showing up. Men can volunteer instead of drawing a card. That option often gives them more control over when and where they serve, and volunteers may serve a shorter period, according to The Guardian. Some students can defer service for education. The Thai Embassy says students abroad can request a deferment, but deferments are granted only for education-related reasons.

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Draft videos are going viral online.

A Reddit thread in r/interesting has gone viral, and the reactions were messy. Some commenters questioned whether forced soldiers could even be effective. Others pushed back and said most militaries still need support staff, not just front-line fighters.

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A few people joked about conscripts becoming “shields” or “drone fodder,” while others focused on the allegations of abuse inside the Thai military.

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One of the biggest themes in the thread was fear. Several users argued that the men in the video were not reacting only to the possibility of war. They believed the panic came from reports of bullying, beatings, humiliation, and sexual violence during training.

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Reddit users pointed out that wealthy families may have more ways to avoid the draft, while poorer men often have fewer options. "It's openly known that young recruits have a very bad time, including r--e. And of course, as with all things, the wealthy can just buy their way out of the lottery."