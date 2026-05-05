See Princess Eugenie of York's Family Life With Her Husband and Their Kids Jack and Princess Eugenie of York have been married for over seven years, and have two children together. By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 5 2026, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie of York lives a charmed life with her husband and kids. Married to marketing executive Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie often shares photos of her beautiful family on social media.

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Speaking of her social media, a recent announcement has the world fixated on the princess. See what she shared with the public, and what this news means for the royal family.

Source: MEGA

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Princess Eugenie made an announcement regarding her husband and kids.

In a celebratory Instagram post, Eugenie has shared that she is pregnant with her third child! The photo features the royal's two children holding an ultrasound image of their sibling. Princess Eugenie wrote a simple caption of "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!"

Naturally, the news was met with delight from the princess's followers. One person commented, "Congratulations! I’m so happy for you." Another fan wrote, "Amazing news!!! Congratulations! As a family of three kids — I can highly recommend it." Meanwhile, in a somewhat ill-advised message of support, somebody offered, "I knew it!!!! Congratulations, Your Royal Highness!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @princesseugenie

This will be the third child for Eugenie and Jack.

Jack and Eugenie have been married for over seven years, and have two children together (not counting the one on the way). The eldest, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born in 2021, and the soon-to-be middle child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, was born in 2023. Both sons are in line for the throne.

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Adorably, Eugenie has referred to Ernest as her "golden boy," who is "Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hello's and making everyone happy." Similarly, the royal has shared that August is "Forever a force of nature," and that she is "forever giggling" with him.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @princesseugenie

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Talking about her approach to motherhood, the 36-year-old voiced every mother's thoughts when she spoke about the dreaded "mom guilt." Proving some things are the same for mothers everywhere — royal or not — Eugenie talked about how she wants to be perfect for her kids, and feels guilty when she falls short (as we all do sometimes).

Per The Mirror, Eugenie explained that she sometimes struggles with putting her own thoughts about how things should go onto her children, rather than understanding that they're people in their own right. She advised the trick, "It's to be okay, the bath might be missed one night or tooth brushing might not happen, and to go 'that's fine' because they are little people learning and they can't be perfect."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @princesseugenie

The Royal Family shared Princess Eugenie's news.

While the princess made her own announcement, the official Royal Family Instagram account made its own post with the information. The post contained the same image of Ernest and August holding the ultrasound photo that Eugenie had shared. However, the caption was different, reading, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together."