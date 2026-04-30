Prince William and Kate Middleton Celebrate 15th Anniversary With Adorable Family Photo Kate and William have had to navigate public scrutiny along with all the other natural highs and lows of marriage. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 29 2026, 9:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On April 29, 2026, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Like most couples who have been together a long time, the duo has been through a lot over the years. Unlike most couples, though, they've had to do it all in the public eye.

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Well, the pair decided to enjoy a much-earned moment of celebration with the world by sharing a photo on social media. See the beautiful image and how the Prince and Princess of Wales acknowledged their new milestone.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a family photo, honoring their 15th anniversary.

The beautiful family photo was posted to the couple's official Instagram account on their anniversary. The image shows William, Kate, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and their two dogs, lying on some grass together. The post was captioned with a simple, "Celebrating 15 years of marriage," and a red heart emoji.

Naturally, the world flooded the post's comments section to weigh in on the picture. One person wrote, "My fave and happy family.. God bless this family forever and ever." A second echoed, "Happy anniversary! What a lovely photo." While a third chimed in, "Happy Anniversary, Your Royal Highnesses. Here’s to many, many more!"

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales

William and Kate have been through it all.

While all relationships have ups and downs, Kate and William have had to navigate public scrutiny along with all the other natural highs and lows of marriage. The duo has been together for 25 years. In that time, they've endured a very public family spat with Harry and Meghan, the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate's own health issues, the ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew, and constant accusations of the duo breaking up.

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As if that weren't enough, William and Kate have the challenges of being parents, royal responsibilities, and immense fame to contend with. Seeing as how they've gotten through it all, it makes sense that the world wants to know how the pair make their love last.

The royal couple's secret to a happy marriage:

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According to author Christopher Andersen, who has written about The Royal Family, the secret to success in the Prince and Princess's marriage is humor. Per Yahoo!, Christopher stated, "William once described Kate’s sense of humor as ‘naughty’ and his own as ‘dirty,’ and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together. They’ve certainly cleaned up their act for the children’s sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."