Trump’s Remarks About Prince Harry Are Getting Attention Again He also some some unkind words for his wife, Meghan Markle. By Niko Mann Published April 28 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The president of the United States had some words for Prince Harry ahead of his visit with King Charles III at the White House on April 27, 2026, and folks want to know what Donald Trump said about him. According to the BBC, Prince Harry called on the U.S. to step up its support for Ukraine and its ally, and the twice-impeached president's response to his advice was predictable.

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Trump is not well-known for his modesty, but he is well-known for his verbal attacks on those who've been critical of him. So, what did Trump say about Prince Harry?

Source: Mega

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What did Donald Trump say about Prince Harry?

After Trump learned of Prince Harry's call for the U.S. to step up in Ukraine, the president responded with his usual pettiness and petulance. According to CNN, the Duke of Sussex was in Ukraine on April 23 and gave a speech in Kyiv asking the U/S. to honor their commitment to the country, but he did not use Trump's name.

“The United States has a singular role in this story,” said the Prince, per People. "Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders would be respected." "This is a moment for American leadership," he added. "A moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability."

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Trump responded by insulting the prince, mere days before his visit with Prince Harry's father, King Charles. The president was asked about the prince's speech on April 23 in the Oval Office, and he made a sarcastic comment. "Prince Harry? How's he doing? How's his wife?" said Trump. "Please give her my regards."

‘He’s sticking his oar in where it’s neither wanted nor helpful.'



Shelagh Fogarty has some stern words for Prince Harry and his ‘damaging remarks’ on Trump, a week before King Charles’ state visit to the US. pic.twitter.com/tXZ3PqKIxT — LBC (@LBC) April 24, 2026

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"I know one thing," he continued before claiming he speaks for the U.K. more than the prince. "Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K. That's for sure. I think I'm speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice." After Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, aptly said of Trump back in 2016 that he was "divisive" and a "misogynist," the president proved her right upon hearing her critique. "I didn’t know that,” he said in 2019. “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

King Charles III is in the U.S. for a four-day trip to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary of independence from the U.K., but no word yet on whether he and the president had a discussion about Prince Harry. Trump said of the king ahead of his visit, "He's fantastic. He's a fantastic man.... I know him well, I've known him for years. He's a brave man, and he's a great man."

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🚨 REPORTER: Prince Harry wants you to do more in Ukraine



TRUMP: Prince Harry? How's he doing? How's his wife? I know ONE thing. Prince Harry is NOT speaking for the UK. That's for sure. I think I'M speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry! 🔥pic.twitter.com/xM1b0kUXCr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 23, 2026