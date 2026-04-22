Why Did Tucker Carlson Change His Views on Donald Trump? The former MAGA supporter is begging for forgiveness. By Niko Mann Published April 22 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is asking the public for forgiveness after changing his views on his former bestie, President Donald Trump. The fired political commentator changed his mind about the twice-impeached president after supporting him during his first presidency and voting for him three times.

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Tucker also campaigned heavily for Trump and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, during a recent episode of his far-right conservative talk show on X, The Tucker Carlson Show, the host claimed that he was sorry he played a role in helping Trump become the president. So, why the change?

Source: Mega

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Why did Tucker Carlson change his views on Trump?

Tucker claimed during the April 20, 2026, episode of The Tucker Carlson Show that he was sorry for helping to get Trump elected during a discussion with his brother, Buckley Carlson. "We're implicated in this for sure," he said of Trump being elected. "It’s not enough to say, 'Well, I changed my mind. Or like, 'Oh, this is bad. I’m out.' It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now."

Tucker went on to say that he was tormented by his actions in helping Trump become the president. "I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," he added. "You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional."

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TUCKER CARLSON: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”



This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dyMgrsRAP8 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 21, 2026

Tucker began publicly criticizing Trump for his illegal war in Iran after the president ordered air strikes on the country on Feb. 28 without the approval of Congress. After Trump threatened to send the people of Iran to Hell on Easter Sunday with a post on Truth Social, Tucker said on his X show, "Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning?"

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Trump's Easter post read, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

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According to The New York Post, Trump said of Tucker's Iran critique, "Tucker’s a low-IQ person who has absolutely no idea what’s going on. He calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools." Tucker also defended former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on the show. Trump called the former MAGA supporter, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," in the same post, he criticized Tucker. The unhinged post also targeted other Trump critics.