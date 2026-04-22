Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Why Did Tucker Carlson Change His Views on Donald Trump?

The former MAGA supporter is begging for forgiveness.

By

Published April 22 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET

Why Did Tucker Carlson Change His Views On Trump?
Source: Mega

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson is asking the public for forgiveness after changing his views on his former bestie, President Donald Trump. The fired political commentator changed his mind about the twice-impeached president after supporting him during his first presidency and voting for him three times.

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker also campaigned heavily for Trump and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. However, during a recent episode of his far-right conservative talk show on X, The Tucker Carlson Show, the host claimed that he was sorry he played a role in helping Trump become the president. So, why the change?

Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tucker Carlson change his views on Trump?

Tucker claimed during the April 20, 2026, episode of The Tucker Carlson Show that he was sorry for helping to get Trump elected during a discussion with his brother, Buckley Carlson.

"We're implicated in this for sure," he said of Trump being elected. "It’s not enough to say, 'Well, I changed my mind. Or like, 'Oh, this is bad. I’m out.' It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now."

Tucker went on to say that he was tormented by his actions in helping Trump become the president.

"I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences," he added. "You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional."

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker began publicly criticizing Trump for his illegal war in Iran after the president ordered air strikes on the country on Feb. 28 without the approval of Congress. After Trump threatened to send the people of Iran to Hell on Easter Sunday with a post on Truth Social, Tucker said on his X show, "Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Easter post read, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Article continues below advertisement

According to The New York Post, Trump said of Tucker's Iran critique, "Tucker’s a low-IQ person who has absolutely no idea what’s going on. He calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools."

Tucker also defended former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on the show. Trump called the former MAGA supporter, "Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown," in the same post, he criticized Tucker. The unhinged post also targeted other Trump critics.

Tucker claimed that after the Congresswoman texted Trump after her son received death threats because she disagreed with the president on the release of the Epstein Files, Trump told her, "He deserves it. It's your fault people are threatening the kid's life."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

MAGA Influencer Ashley St. Clair Makes Allegations Against Congressman Madison Cawthorn

Donald Trump Faces Backlash From MAGA As Key Figure Abandon Commander-in-Chief

Donald Trump Cancels $1 Million in Funding for Catholic Charities Amid Attack on the Pope

Latest Politics News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.