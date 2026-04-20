Donald Trump Faces Backlash From MAGA As Key Figure Abandon Commander-in-Chief Is MAGA finally tired of not winning? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 20 2026, 6:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega Donald Trump Has Called Out Key Right Wing Commentators For Being 'Ex-MAGA'

Donald Trump is facing criticism from several prominent conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Alex Jones, and Candace Owens. Some of these voices have accused Trump of actions they believe could hurt the Republican Party’s chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

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Source: Mega Donald Trump might not be very happy with the date that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set.

In response, Donald Trump criticized several former allies, describing them as “low IQ” for distancing themselves from his political movement. Those figures, in turn, have argued that Trump has shifted away from the movement in favor of his own interests. His recent removal of two key cabinet members has also drawn scrutiny as the midterm elections approach, with some suggesting the moves were intended to distance the administration from ongoing controversies.

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The President’s Approval Ratings Are At An All-Time Low

The approval rating of Donald Trump has declined following the start of his actions against Iran. Allegations have circulated claiming he may be positioning Republicans to lose the midterms, though such claims, voiced by figures like Alex Jones and Candace Owens, have not gained widespread traction among mainstream audiences. At the same time, concerns have been raised about the impact of Trump’s policies on issues affecting the American public.

Massive disaster for the Trump administration. MS NOW confirms Donald Trump's approval ratings on the economy have completely collapsed even among his own MAGA base. A prominent journalist reveals the White House is desperately lying to the public to cover up the crisis. pic.twitter.com/3JWKKoskNm — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 11, 2026 Source: @FurkanGozukara An X post regarding Donald Trump, alleging that MAGA is no longer aligned with Donald Trump

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The conflict with Iran, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, has had a direct impact on global energy markets, contributing to rising fuel costs. The strait is a critical route for global oil supply, with roughly 20% of the world’s crude passing through it, meaning any disruption can quickly drive up prices.

Donald Trump also said that the MAGA movement and its supporters are driven primarily by his messaging, downplaying the role played by figures such as Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Megyn Kelly in amplifying the movement’s reach.

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Voters Are Regretting Voting Republican Thanks To Trump

The Washington Times reports suggest there is growing reluctance among some of Donald Trump’s 2024 voters to remain aligned with the Republican Party. Both long-time MAGA supporters and more recent converts appear to be expressing hesitation about backing Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

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A shocking number of Trump's supporters have turned against him, @yvonnewingett and @elainejgodfrey report. The pair spoke with voters in an Arizona swing district about why they're souring on the president: https://t.co/y1Cew4LtZd



🎨: Alisa Gao / The Atlantic. Source: Scott… pic.twitter.com/x1UUL0YSMS — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 20, 2026 Source: @TheAtlantic An X post talking about the MAGA voter walk out, and what it means for the Republicans going forward.

According to the outlet, 20% of Donald Trump’s 2024 voters say they do not plan to stick with Republicans in the midterms. Additionally, 57% of voters who previously shifted from Democrats to Republicans are now considering returning to the Democratic Party or choosing not to vote. Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, and early developments in his second term have prompted criticism from some of his core supporters.