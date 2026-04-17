Donald Trump’s UFC 327 Appearance Turns Tense as Kai Trump Shares Photos “Donald Trump just got booed out of the arena in Miami at UFC 327. Dana White legit started cringing hard as fans rained down boos as they walked out to the cage. After that, the fans were just dead silent, and couldn't find a single fan cheering for him!” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 17 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump with Kai Trump

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, offered a glimpse into her trip to Miami along with her grandfather. In the wake of criticism over his recent comments regarding the Iran conflict and his feud with the Pope, Donald Trump took off to Miami. The Trumps, accompanied by many White House Officials, took a little trip to Florida to attend the much-anticipated UFC 327. UFC CEO Dana White was seen escorting the President as he made his entrance.

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Kai Trump, who is an aspiring golfer herself and is often spotted taking golfing lessons from her grandfather, made an appearance at the event with her father, grandfather, and other members of the family.

Source: INSTAGRAM Kai Trump with Donald Trump SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/2KAITRUMPGOLFER

The event received criticism from the very beginning. It created an indelible experience for the attendees, but not the way they had hoped. Low ticket sales, empty seats at the arena, followed by Donald Trump being booed as he appeared ringside, the event highlighted a carousel of awkward moments.

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Trump Was Booed at UFC 327 — Fans Say Dana White Tried to Drown It Out With Kid Rock

Paulo Costa sprang out of the ring right after his victory to greet Donald Trump, triggering backlash. “You’re a beautiful guy. You could be a model, you look so good,’ Trump replied, shaking Costa's hand.

Talking to her Instagram that boasts close to three million followers, Kai posted a slideshow of photos she took while attending the match. In the first photo, she can be seen smilingly posing with Donald Trump. Kai was wearing white cargo pants and a black off-shoulder top. She let her long hair loose.

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MAN IN THE ARENA: President Trump was greeted by a packed crowd at UFC 327 in Miami, the president's first appearance at a sporting event since the start of the Iran war.



Fans in attendance erupted into raucous applause as Trump walked into the venue. pic.twitter.com/wMw90LV9EQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 12, 2026 Source: X Donald Trump attends UFC 327 in Miami SOURCE: X/@FOXNEWS

In the second photo, she posed with Tiffany Trump as the duo had their fists curled. In another photo, Kai was seen with Ivanka Trump, and in another, she posed with her father, Donald Trump Jr. The last photo of the series features Donald Trump as he faces the reporters.

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Donald Trump’s appearance at UFC 327 has triggered angry comments from UFC fans. Many fans linked low ticket sales to Trump’s visit and called out Dana White for giving Donald Trump a platform in the wake of his controversial statements.

One X user who attended the match pointed out, “Donald Trump just got booed out of the arena in Miami at UFC 327. Dana White legit started cringing hard as fans rained down boos as they walked out to the cage. After that, the fans were just dead silent, and couldn't find a single fan cheering for him!”

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'THANK YOU!' Paulo Costa jumps out of the cage to thank and shake hands with President Trump after winning at UFC 327 in Miami. pic.twitter.com/8RIa4RXXoT — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 12, 2026 Source: X Paulo Costa greets Trump SOURCE: X/@FOXNEWS