Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Turned Viral RNC Speech Into Influencer Career "It’s been very fun growing it, especially after the RNC and how everything fell into place, and I finally had more time to do content creation." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 10 2026, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Donald Trump with granddaughter Kai Trump

Kai Trump delivered one viral speech and used it to further her influencer career. President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter is stepping into the limelight after her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention exploded in popularity. She gave Trump followers a rare insight into the President’s loving relationship with the small members of his family. Kai spoke highly of her grandfather and showered him with praise as he sought a second term in office.

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She said, “To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me.” ​“He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I'll catch him,” she added.

Source: MEGA kai Trump stands beside Donald Trump as he talks to the press

She addressed the shooting attempt on Donald Trump and said, “A lot of people have put my grandpa through (so much), and he's still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration. And I love you.”

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Kai Trump Is Cashing In on Her Grandfather's Presidency Before It's Too Late

Kai concluded her televised speech by saying that the country will be in good hands with her grandfather. Kai continued, “I know him for who he is. He's very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”​

The crowd erupted in cheers at her adorable speech, and it soon went viral among the MAGA circle. Her social media following rapidly grew following the speech. In a conversation with Fox News, Kai had said that the speech helped her achieve her dream of becoming a content creator.

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View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Kai Trump plays golf with Donald Trump SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/KAITRUMPGOLFER

"It’s been very fun growing it, especially after the RNC and how everything fell into place, and I finally had more time to do content creation,” she said. A national political source lauded Kai for capitalizing on her grandfather’s tenure and thinks that she should enjoy the attention while it lasts. “When Donald is out of the picture, I don’t see a lot of interest in any of these people, so now is the time to make a mark,” they added.

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Kai Trump SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/KAITRUMPGOLFER

Apart from content creation, Kai is an avid golfer and is gearing up to play for the University of Miami's collegiate team this fall. She often shares snippets of her practice sessions with her followers on social media. An unnamed source close to the Trump family told People that attention from the public doesn’t bother her, especially since her teenage years have been spent under the public eye.